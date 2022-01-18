URBANA — University of Illinois freshman Tom Rose’s return to campus Sunday was, by his words, “a little unconventional.”
Since his roommate tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, an immediate return to his dorm room wasn’t an option.
“Last night, someone on our floor just let me crash there,” Rose said. “The university contacted my roommate earlier today with a space for him to isolate in, so tonight I should be able to head back to my room.”
Thousands of University of Illinois students are making their way back to campus this week for the start of classes. The first four-day week of classes (today through Friday) will be held remotely, to give time for returning staff and students to test.
To attend in-person classes and obtain access to campus buildings, all students — regardless of vaccination status — must get at least one negative test result before Monday.
Rose thinks the remote week is smart, “if they can use that extra time to get everyone figured out” COVID-19-wise. In the meantime, he’ll be sprucing up his remote work space in his room and looking for textbooks.
Dahlia Davis, a junior from Plainfield who is studying linguistics and Korean, said she actually prefers remote learning for some of her courses.
“Just being able to wear headphones and hear a language and learn it is a little easier,” she said. “I’m hard of hearing also, so wearing a mask in class a little bit away from the professor is going to make it harder to learn a foreign language. I’ll have my first experience with that this semester.”
That said, having to show up to actual lecture halls does make her educational experience feel more real.
“I don’t want to feel like I’m getting an online education when I’m on campus still,” Davis said.
She would’ve liked more time for remote work to make sure everyone completes their round of testing.
“I don’t know if a week is enough to do that,” said Davis, who returned and tested negative on Sunday.
Vaccinated students and employees have had since the beginning of the year to get their required negative result, but if campus testing is any indication, many students are just now arriving to Champaign-Urbana.
The number of undergraduates who tested for COVID-19 on campus jumped over the weekend: 1,441 undergrads tested Friday, 1,600 tested Saturday and 4,063 tested Sunday. Of those 7,104 undergrad tests, 236 came back positive (3.3 percent).
On-campus COVID-19 cases have leapt in the new year, riding the wave of omicron variant cases sweeping the nation.
Since testing sites reopened Jan. 2, 2,270 people have tested positive on campus — mainly faculty, staff and graduate students living in town.
The UI is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new five-day isolation guidance for new cases. A student who tests positive Tuesday should be able to return to class Monday if symptoms are gone and they’re adhering to the UI’s mask mandate.
“I don’t think I’m 100 percent comfortable, but if we all play our part in it, it should be fine,” Davis said. “I would prefer the 10-day quarantine, but I know a lot of classes are going back to requiring attendance. We may need more space to work with this (virus), but I’ll go with whatever.”
Eligible UI students and employees are now required to receive a booster shot, though a deadline hasn’t been given yet, and the wearing of N95, KN95 and surgical-grade masks is strongly suggested.
Students who test positive have to email their instructors that they’ll be missing class, but are not required to disclose whether it’s related to the virus.
Provost Andreas Cangellaris sent additional guidance to instructors on Friday regarding the return to in-person learning on campus.
“Please be as accommodating as possible for students who indicate that they must miss class for COVID-related reasons,” Cangellaris wrote. “We encourage instructors to handle student absences as they normally would to allow the affected student to maintain progress in the course (e.g., providing alternative assignments, access to recorded sessions, access to notes, etc.).”
For those teaching in-person, the UI is providing some “short-term flexibility” for virus-related personal circumstances, like family members testing positive, their child’s school shifting to remote format or if daycare facilities close.
“If an instructor is unable to teach a class session or two in person for a personal COVID-related reason, the instructor may make alternative arrangements for the class, which could include going remote or providing alternative assignments, etc.,” Cangellaris wrote. “The instructor should notify the unit of these short-term changes, so that the unit can respond to questions from affected students.
“In case such alternative arrangements need to be extended beyond one week in duration, the instructor must notify their department executive officer, and work with the unit on alternative plans, if necessary, for continuation of instruction.”