URBANA — Growing up in Lexington, a town of around 2,000 people outside of Bloomington, Hadley Lindbom always looked forward to branching out. That’s one of the reasons she was looking forward to attending the University of Illinois last fall, where many of classes far outnumber her high school’s graduating class of 35 students.
“I’ve been wanting to go to a big school all my life,” she said.
That semester, when all of her lectures were online, she didn’t feel the full experience of the new, bigger world she had entered.
On Monday, when in-person classes resumed for the spring semester after a week of online courses, she finally got the chance to sit in a large lecture hall, with fellow students spaced out around her, and listen her political-science professor speak.
“I liked seeing the professor, being able to ask questions and being able to see everyone instead of all of these little Zoom boxes,” the freshman said.
While the opportunities for in-person lectures have increased across campus, the flexibility for students to attend smaller classes remotely has decreased.
Ethan Mullen, a graduate student and teaching assistant in physics, said last semester, students in his classes were allowed attend class remotely when they needed. Originally, he thought the policy was rife for abuse, but as it turned out, students were looking forward to seeing their peers so much that they barely used it.
Just two students in his classes attended remotely, he said, including one case in which a student couldn’t come to class because he broke his leg. They took quizzes online, just a small amount of extra work for Mullen, and their lab partners spoke to them on Zoom. Mullen is disappointed the option won’t be available this semester.
“I think it’s going to affect the students at some point, especially when you have a variant of COVID that’s spreading faster than the previous version,” Mullen said. “So I think the likelihood of someone getting sick and missing class is going to be higher. I think it will negatively affect them at some point, and I think it’ll bum them out that they don’t have that option anymore.
“You can easily miss four classes quickly with one case of COVID,” he added, “and that’s excluding all other illnesses or ailments that might befall somebody throughout the term. So, I feel bad for them.”
Freshman Yaneth Aleman said the statewide mandate for university students to receive a booster shot makes her feel safer, even if in-person classes in smaller classrooms make her slightly uncomfortable.
“In my opinion, it wasn’t much distance between people,” Aleman said. “It was just a normal classroom setting. The desks weren’t that spaced out. … It’s like this kind of seesaw between ‘We’re going back to normal’ and ‘We’re going to more stringent COVID guidelines.’”
For graduate student Ashwini Karkhanis, simply being on campus is a gift. With the U.S. consulates in home country of India closed, Karkhanis wasn’t able to procure her visa before the 2020-21 school year, so she deferred for a year. When she finally arrived last fall, her job on the Information Sciences help desk was moved online.
On Monday, she sat at a table at Courtyard Cafe in the Illini Union, even though she could have just as easily stayed at home.
“It just feels good to be here with all the people,” she said.