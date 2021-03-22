CHAMPAIGN — Since COVID-19 vaccinations first became available, the newly vaccinated have been urged to continue wearing their face masks to help protect other people who haven’t had shots.
Now University of Illinois students are being asked to take part in a national research project intended to learn whether it’s possible for people receiving one of the vaccines, Moderna, to spread COVID-19 to others should they happen to pick up a mild or an asymptomatic case.
UI students ages 18-26 who haven’t been vaccinated yet are being recruited to participate in this study, which is part of a broader one being done by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
“This is a chance for a student to be part of history,” said UI microbiology professor and study leader Joanna Shisler.
The UI is among 22 universities involved in the research, which will run from April through August, she said.
In all, researchers hope to enroll 12,000 participants across the 22 sites, with 550-600 enrolled at the UI Urbana-Champaign, Shisler said.
Preference will be given to those students remaining in Champaign-Urbana over the summer, according to the UI.
What’s already known is that the Moderna vaccine is very effective at preventing COVID-19 in those who are vaccinated, Shisler said. The question is whether the virus can still be replicating in vaccinated people — even if they’re not sick — to what level, and, in turn, be spread to unvaccinated people, she said.
Students who participate could get a vaccine shot as early as April 1 and will be paid up to $900 each for their time, according to the UI.
Half the students participating will be vaccinated at a later date, but, Shisler said, if those being vaccinated later have earlier opportunities to get vaccinated elsewhere, researchers won’t stand in their way.
Study participants will use an app to track any COVID-19 symptoms they develop and will monitor their viral status daily with nasal swab tests they will administer themselves, in addition to taking part in the regular saliva testing being done on campus, according to the UI.
Participants will also be asked to choose two of their close contacts who haven’t been vaccinated, to share information with researchers on the project.
Contacts will be asked to enter symptoms in an app once a week and will also be paid.
If close contacts test positive, there will be contact tracing and measurements of viral loads in participants’ nasal swabs to confirm if the infection was spread by the vaccinated student, according to Shisler.
Also taking part in this study will be the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, with their staff members administering the vaccines, collecting samples and instructing students in protocols.
The UI was chosen to take part in the research partly because of its sheer number of undergraduate and graduate students and because of its SHIELD rapid saliva testing system for COVID-19, Shisler said.
Students interested in participating can sign up at go.illinois.edu/covidvaccinestudy.