URBANA — University of Illinois students want to return to campus, and when they do, they want mask wearing enforced, surveys show.
And more than 8,500 people have signed the UI’s COVID-19 safety pledge, officials said at a committee meeting Wednesday.
“Students want to have enforcement of masks and face coverings; they do not want to be the enforcers,” Jodi Silotto, the UI’s director of academic communications, told the academic Senate’s executive committee.
Law Professor Rob Kar urged the UI to emphasize this.
“There’s … research to suggest that if a community comes up with the norm in deliberation, and they want it, it’s much more likely to be followed,” he said.
When students return to campus next month for a hybrid experience of online and in-person classes, they’ll be required to wear face coverings on university property.
Students and employees who don’t comply may face disciplinary action, but UI officials are optimistic that it won’t come to that.
“Have some faith in our students,” spokesman Chris Harris said. “We get most of our students living up to the character that we see when they apply here and that they demonstrate on a daily basis.”
He referenced an “unofficial prom” in Mahomet, where at least 16 people who attended tested positive and seven businesses were impacted.
“The biggest spike we’ve had in this community recently was not related to our students and was actually related to what I would argue is bad behavior on parents who should know better,” Harris said.
The UI has sent 72 mass emails since Jan. 23, including 32 in March, spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
They are opened by 59 percent of undergraduates, 52 percent of grad students, 42 percent of faculty and 39 percent of staff.
But Kaler said the UI is reaching out to the community in other ways, including launching an educational campaign and hiring wellness ambassadors; created the pledge; and will continue to survey students.
It also hopes to reach out to leaders of student clubs and is brainstorming other ways to reach students and encourage mask wearing, including a possible mask fashion show, Kaler said.
She encouraged professors to help set the norms.
“Our students trust you,” Kaler said.