URBANA — While the University of Illinois is planning to hold most of its fall-semester classes in person, students studying abroad aren’t so lucky.
The Office of International Safety and Security announced Tuesday that study abroad has been suspended through the fall semester.
“Despite positive developments, uncertainty remains too high on several fronts, including vaccination progress (here and abroad), travel requirements and host nation precautions,” the announcement said. “Although it may feel premature, the timing of this decision supports student, campus and partner planning that usually begins in April.”
Study abroad has been suspended for more than a year, as it was one of the first steps the UI took in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19.
As cases spread, the UI suspended its academic programs in China on Jan. 31, 2020, required students in Italy to leave the next month and South Korea on March 1, finally asking later that month that students everywhere else to return to the U.S.