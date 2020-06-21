Polling place

Illinois athletics is surveying fans before making any decisions about how to proceed with football in the fall. These are among the 20 questions fans were asked to answer:

MULTIPLE CHOICE

How comfortable are you attending Illinois football and men's basketball games in the fall?

— Very comfortable, regardless of the safety guidance.

— Very comfortable with social distancing.

— Neither comfortable or uncomfortable.

— Not comfortable at all.

— Not comfortable. I am a high-risk individual (medical conditions, etc.).

If season ticket quantities need to be reduced due to social distancing, are you still interested in attending football and men's basketball games?

— Yes.

— No.

— Depends on how much it is reduced.

How would you feel about capacity increasing in Memorial Stadium throughout the season if restrictions were lifted across the state of Illinois? (Click all that apply).

— It would be great to get closer to a packed Memorial Stadium.

— I understand this is an unprecedented challenge in reseating the stadium.

— I would buy more tickets when I am able.

— I would not be happy about people with less priority sitting in better seats.

— I would not be happy about people sitting closer than 6 feet away at any point in the season.

How do you feel about all tickets being mobile this season?

— I'm very comfortable with mobile tickets.

— I haven't used it, but I am comfortable with technology.

— I could do it, but I need to be educated.

— I am not comfortable at all.

How would you feel about being displaced from your current season ticket location in order to maintain social distancing?

— I completely understand this need.

— If it means I can get in the stadium, I'll do it.

— Absolutely not.

Will you attend games if you are required to wear a mask or face covering while in common areas of the stadium (entrance, Great Hall, restrooms)?

— Yes, no matter the state safety guidance.

— Yes, but if the state of Illinois says I don't have to, I'm not going to.

— No.

Will you attend football games if tailgating isn't allowed due to required social distancing?

— Yes, I completely understand. This is a different year.

— Yes, but I like a little bit of pregame entertainment.

— No, it's too important to my game day tradition.

Would you have any interest in parking in special designated no-tailgating lots in order to promote social distancing?

— Yes, I think that is a good option and I would be interested.

— I think this is a good option for people who are concerned, but I doubt I would use it.

— I have no interest in this.

YES/NO

Will you attend games if the in-game programming is watered down (no band, smaller band, no marketing elements, just the game)?

Will you attend football and men's basketball games if you aren't guaranteed a normal parking spot in order to maintain social distancing?

Would you still attend games if entrance into Memorial Stadium or State Farm Center was regulated with time and gates you could enter (i.e. your entrance time is 45 minutes before kickoff through Portal 6)?

Would you still attend games if exiting Memorial Stadium or State Farm Center was regulated — ushers would dismiss you by rows at game's end?