The email arrived Tuesday night with the subject line “Fighting Illini COVID-19 Impact Survey.”
Dave Lesny of Champaign, a football and basketball season-ticket holder for 25-plus years, dutifully answered the 20 questions.
Here is a sampling of his responses:
Q: How comfortable are you attending Illinois football and men’s basketball games in the fall?
A: Very comfortable, with social distancing.
Q: Will you attend games if you are required to wear a mask or face covering while in common areas of the stadium (entrance, Great Hall, restrooms)?
A: Yes, but if the state of Illinois says I don’t have to, I’m not going to.
Lesny, 63, graduated from the UI in 1979 and worked at the school for more than 40 years. He is an I-Fund donor, with seats in the Colonnades Club.
He appreciated the chance to answer the survey.
“I think it’s good to give the DIA feedback on what we’re looking for going forward,” Lesny said.
Dave and his wife, Diana, are in the high-risk coronavirus category because of their age and other factors. Diana is a cancer survivor and Dave deals with hypertension.
“I like that they are looking out and planning ahead for this and seeing what we might be able to do within reason,” Lesny said.
Lesny said if he feels uncomfortable at a football game from a safety standpoint, he will let somebody know.
”It’s a common sense deal,” he said. “We’re going to move forward slowly and use our best judgment as to whether we want to do an activity or not.”
Lesny said he is eager to get the survey results.
”I want to know what they’re thinking,” he said. “I’m not one to just sit around and complain about the bad stuff. I’ll let people know what’s going on. And we understand too that these are not normal times.”
The survey was put together by Cassie Arner, associate athletic director for marketing, fan development and communication. She consulted with other stakeholders, including the ticket office and external relations, before putting it together.
The surveys were sent to anyone who had bought tickets in the past two years.
Arner estimated about 10,000 received the emails.
By Wednesday, more than 1,000 had responded.
Before it takes a ticket or sells a bucket of popcorn at a concession stand, the UI athletic department vows to follow the science and safety guidelines handed down by state and local officials.
But there are different ways to achieve the goals. The Illinois athletic department wants to know what the fans think.
“It would be very short-sighted to make all those decisions in a vacuum without getting some feedback from the people who will actually have to live with our decisions,” Arner said.
For example, how do fans feel about parking? Are they OK with thinned-out lots or no tailgating at all?
Every bit of input helps.
“We know what we know today,” Arner said. “We know that the safety guidelines are stressing the 6 feet and the face coverings and things like that. But if things start to loosen or restrictions are less strict by the authorities, we may still see that our fans want us to be that strict throughout the season.
“We may go above and beyond the science if that’s what is going to make our fans feel the most confident and comfortable coming back to Memorial Stadium.”
All ideas are under consideration.
The school is looking at what it can do to increase the cleaning of its facilities and different methods that can be used.
Arner said Illinois is buying hand sanitizer “in bulk” and looking at single servings that resemble ketchup packets.
“There’s a general sense of how we’re going to operate, but certainly some of the details are what we think the surveys can help us with,” Arner said.
Local interest
Illinois is scheduled to play seven games this season at Memorial Stadium, opening against Illinois State on Sept. 4.
Other visiting teams include UConn (Sept. 12), Bowling Green (Sept. 19), Purdue (Oct. 17), Minnesota (Oct. 24), Iowa (Nov. 7) and Ohio State (Nov. 21).
In 2016, Visit Champaign County came up with a financial calculator to measure the area economic impact of a home football game.
Based on attendance of 42,000 in the 60,670-seat building, the number was between $2.8 million and $3 million per game.
Assuming the number is similar, or higher, today, that means a seven-game season is worth between $19.6 million and $21 million for C-U area coffers.
“It’s a ton of money,” Visit Champaign County President and CEO Jayne DeLuce said. “There’s a lot of stuff that goes into the economy of hosting a football game.”
Grocery stores, hotels, liquor stores, caterers, restaurants, florists and so many other businesses benefit from football weekends.
And they all hire employees to staff their businesses.
“There’s a huge domino effect,” DeLuce said. “It’s impactful across the board.”
If the season is played with the stadium allowed to be partially filled, the financial impact will change based on where the fans are from. If they travel from out of town, it will increase the money spent on hotels, gas, etc.
Illinois is coming off its first bowl season since 2014. With a long list of returning starters, including quarterback Brandon Peters, it is expected to be Lovie Smith’s best team.
“There’s excitement about the team,” DeLuce said.
Taste of Champaign
Papa Del’s Pizza Factory at 1201 S. Neil has been serving hungry Illini fans for decades.
Needless to say, the restaurant wants to see football games played this season at Memorial Stadium.
The place has 500 seats and they are all filled on game days — with a wait.
“Those are big days for us,” Papa Del’s General Manager Andrea Seten said. “It’s a huge hit if we lose the football season.”
Papa Del’s moved to its current location in part to remain close to the stadium and Illinois campus.
“There’s always been a connection,” Seten said.
Football game days rival graduation, the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon and the engineering open house as the busiest of the year for Papa Del’s.
Seten is hoping the Papa Del’s dining room will be allowed to reopen in the coming months.
“If we’re only 50 percent or 75 percent capacity and the football stadium has to do the same, then that’s not terrible. We’ll still be as full as we can be,” Seten said.
Too soon?Filled, half-filled, quarter-filled, empty.
Those are possible scenarios for Memorial Stadium in 2020. And at Northwestern and Northern Illinois, the other FBS schools in the state.
Conversations are being held everywhere. Eventually, proposals will go to state officials. Hoping for the best.
“It’s not what we thought we would be doing with our spring, but I think it’s been a really good exercise in fan care and team care,” Arner said.
The Illinois sports medicine department has become vital to the process, both with the team and the game day experience.
Things you won’t see at Memorial Stadium in 2020: face painting stations and inflatables. Those are easy decisions. Others are more nuanced and will take time.
“There’s not one inch of the stadium or one part of the game day experience that we don’t have many people examining,” Arner said.
Illinois will look for the easiest way to have the most touch-free environment.
The school is working with its concessionaire, Spectra, to use the best practices available. Safety first.
When a comprehensive plan is in place, the school will get the word out through traditional media and social media.
“Education will be paramount to us being successful,” Arner said.
She is hopeful fans will be allowed to attend games. And the school is planning for it.
“We’ve got to make those preparations now and hope that we are able to (host fans),” Arner said.
Around the Big Ten
Arner said the conference schools are working together in advance of the season.
“We can learn a lot from each other,” Arner said.
“We have the same goal and that is hopefully to have a season and hopefully to do it with as little trauma to our fans as possible. We want our fans to be able, to the best of their ability, have a great experience and enjoy football as they have in past years.”
The three largest college stadiums in the country capacity-wise are in the Big Ten: Michigan (107,601), Penn State (106,572) and Ohio State (104,944).
Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel discussed the 2020 season last week.
What will crowds look like at The Big House?
“Will it be 50 percent or 30 percent or 20 percent or 10 or zero? I’m not sure,” Manuel said. “That will be a combination of listening to public health officials (and) knowing what our stadium capacity can handle given the direction that is put out by the governor’s office and the university. It all depends.”
The sidelines at Michigan Stadium are an issue. There is very little room, which might make social distancing difficult for players and coaches.
At Nebraska, there is “The Streak” to consider.
Since 1962, every Nebraska home football game has been sold out. That’s 375 games in a row and counting.
Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium seats 85,458. If the school is allowed to sell only 40,000 tickets and they are all gobbled up, it will consider the streak intact.
Longtime Lincoln Journal Star columnist Steve Sipple has talked with Nebraska AD Bill Moos.
“He has said on the record that he is 80 percent sure the season will go off as planned,” Sipple said. “As far as the crowd thing goes, they have literally 20 different models.”
Sipple said if football isn’t played in 2020, it will be “catastrophic” to Lincoln.
“It would be devastating,” he said. “I don’t even want to think about what it would look like here come January is there is no football season.”