URBANA — The University of Illinois is “strongly recommending” students and staff wear face coverings during in-person classes for the next several weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus.
“Based on case data and trends, this time period is critical as we expect our on-campus cases to peak,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in a mass-email Sunday night.
Though the UI’s testing capacity is far more limited than previous semesters — with testing only available in the Illini Union from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday — the positivity rate of UI’s tests has risen to a previously unseen level.
In the first week of class, the UI conducted 3,180 saliva-based COVID tests, and 466 came back positive, for a positivity rate of 14.65 percent.
The majority of cases were among undergraduate and graduate students. For the last two months, Champaign County’s community COVID-19 transmission rate has been ranked “high” by the Centers for Disease Control, which recommends county residents to wear masks indoors in public.
On Aug. 11, the UI told its vaccinated students and staff to avoid the campus testing site “for a few weeks” to ensure the unvaccinated could meet their once-a-week testing requirement.
About 92 percent of students, faculty and staff are fully vaccinated, according to the UI’s COVID-19 testing dashboard.
Face coverings are still not required, Jones said on Sunday, and “course modality is not to be changed as a result of this new face covering guidance.”
New COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be distributed in early September. Jones said the UI plans to make the boosters available for students and employees.
“I am continually amazed by our community’s commitment to maximizing our COVID-19 safety and our commitment to caring for one another. Thank you for wearing a face covering for the next several weeks,” Jones said.