URBANA — While the statewide vaccine mandate for higher-education students and staff has been lifted, University of Illinois students, faculty and staff will still be required to be fully vaccinated, according to guidance released Tuesday by President Tim Killeen.
“As we prepare to return to our universities this fall, University of Illinois System leaders continue to think first and foremost about the safety of all of you and the surrounding communities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Killeen said. “Throughout the pandemic, measures we have taken to mitigate against the virus that causes COVID-19 have made our three universities among the safest places to be. These measures, particularly vaccination, remain our best protection.”
Students, faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated, he said, “and we strongly recommend that you get booster shots, as well. Those who are not vaccinated will need to test on their campuses once a week.”
Other requirements, such as masks, will be made by each campus based on conditions and requirements in their communities, Killeen said.
On the Urbana-Champaign campus, masks won't be required outside of medical facilities like COVID-19 testing sites, McKinley Health Center and the Counseling Center.
The UI won't be bringing back its "wellness support associates" who checked if students and staff entering campus buildings were either vaccinated or up to date on testing.
“You should not ask anyone to prove their vaccination or testing status,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in a follow-up email. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the primary way the university has monitored COVID-19 vaccine and testing compliance is through digital mechanisms. All individuals required to test are monitored and those not meeting the requirements are subject to student or employee discipline.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a relaxing of some COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements July 13.
Vaccine mandates remain in place for K-12 schools, day care centers and state-run, around-the-clock congregate-care facilities, and any health care facilities that aren’t already covered under the federal vaccine mandate, such as dental offices and urgent care centers.