URBANA — The University of Illinois plans to drop its testing requirement for individuals who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The UI plans to implement this policy by the beginning of the fall semester, if not earlier, Chancellor Robert Jones announced Thursday in a mass email.
People who aren’t vaccinated will have to continue getting tested to be able to access campus buildings.
“This is a science-based recommendation from the Shield team based on what the vaccine research has shown so far,” Jones wrote.
People already vaccinated will be able to upload their results to the UI’s McKinley Health Center, whose staff will verify the records.
In recent weeks at academic Senate meetings, employees have asked about dropping the testing requirement as an incentive to get more people vaccinated.
In his email, Jones wrote that other COVID-19 measures would remain in place this fall, including masks and social distancing.
But he said the policies will change based on the science.
"We will continue to monitor COVID-19 on our campus and be prepared to pivot our approach if necessary," Jones wrote. "In the future, if we believe the science indicates that vaccinated individuals should continue testing, we will shift and mandate testing even for vaccinated individuals."
The UI so far isn’t mandating students to be vaccinated, something that administrators have said would be up to the state health department to decide.
At a meeting earlier this week, President Tim Killeen said the UI has conducted a legal analysis of a vaccine requirement.
“We've done a legal analysis of that. We’re looking at what other universities are doing,” he said. “We believe that incentivizing vaccination uptake is an important aspect of what's needed. We have all of the technical aspects ready to go, should we should we want to go to a sort of passport approach.”