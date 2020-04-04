URBANA — Carle is making plans with the University of Illinois to provide overflow care space that may be needed for COVID-19 patients.
Carle Health and the UI have entered into an agreement that gives Carle the ability to set up an alternate care facility at the UI Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, C.
That facility was chosen because of its layout, availability and proximity to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Plans are to maximize the use of current hospitals and health care facilities in the region before considering an alternate care site, such as the ARC, according to Carle.
Carle also announced Friday that it is turning two of its clinic locations in Champaign County into temporary dedicated respiratory treatment centers, starting Monday.
Patients with respiratory symptoms consistent with coronavirus or seasonal respiratory illnesses will be directed to 1818 E. Windsor Road, U, and at 1001 Heather Drive, Mahomet.
The Urbana location will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including holidays. The Mahomet location will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed over the noon hour.
Both will accept walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged, according to Carle.
Anyone experiencing a fever, dry cough or trouble breathing can call their primary care provider’s office or Carle’s COVID-19 hotline at 902-6100 to schedule an appointment for the same day.