URBANA — A weekend trip home will require a bit more prep work for unvaccinated students at the University of Illinois.
Since unvaccinated undergraduates must now test every other day starting on the day they arrive on campus — up from twice-a-week testing that was required last year — they’ll need to ensure they won’t need access to a campus facilities right away.
“If you plan on being away for the weekend, plan on testing immediately prior to departure and immediately after you return,” said Stephen Bryan, associate vice chancellor and dean of student support and advocacy. “If you miss one test, you’re not going to be dismissed from the university.”
If there’s a pattern of missed tests, however, that’s when discipline and dismissal come into the picture.
UI officials ran through a modified list of campus COVID-19 protocols for the next academic year in a joint webinar Thursday, a little less than a week before students begin arriving to campus en masse.
The new rules take the student vaccine requirement into account and give unvaccinated students a few more hoops to jump through.
Students who aren’t fully vaccinated and traveled to campus from outside the U.S. will be required to self-quarantine for a week, leaving their residence only to get tested for COVID-19, get vaccinated or participate in essential activities, like visiting the doctor or buying groceries.
Those students must test upon arrival, then test again three to five days afterward.
Aside from the approved U.S. vaccines — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — international students may also submit proof of vaccination via another vaccine that has been approved by the World Health Organization to be exempted from testing, provided they include an English translation of their vaccine card.
Vaccination clinics will also be available upon arrival for most students, with a walk-in clinic run at State Farm Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 16-19.
Students in UI housing will check in at the arena prior to moving in.
Vaccine appointments will also be available the week of Aug. 23 at Campus Recreation Center East on Gregory Drive in Urbana.
Vaccinated students must upload a picture of their vaccine card to the MyMcKinley portal to enter campus buildings and exempt themselves from testing. Once verified by the McKinley Health Center on campus, students can expect building-access permissions to activate within 12 to 24 hours.
“We will not turn an (unvaccinated) student away from their residence, even during Move-In, if they haven’t tested,” said Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko, dean of the Graduate College.
Students who aren’t able to be vaccinated for medical reasons can opt for the saliva or nasal-swab testing program, but that’s where on-campus options end.
“If a student is unable to be vaccinated and is not able to participate in either the saliva testing or nasal-swab testing, the student is required to move to a fully online schedule and is not expected to come to campus,” Bryan said. “There is no exemption process for the vaccine.”
And that includes religious reasons. Students and faculty can’t use the religious exemption form to exclude themselves from the vaccine, testing or other COVID-19 protocols.
UI officials made a point to avoid stigmatizing unvaccinated students. The information is private and doesn’t need to be verbally shared, and the campus experience will be identical, provided they keep up with testing, Bryan said.
The building-access status will look the same regardless if a student, faculty or staff member is vaccinated or has recently tested negative.
And vaccinated students can still participate in the UI’s testing program.
“Though breakthrough cases are rare, if you start to develop symptoms, you should test immediately,” Young said.
The good news for students: Plenty of campus activities are returning at full capacity.
Sure, masks will still be required in all indoor spaces, but campus recreation and Illini athletic events are opening back up without other restrictions.
And for freshmen, transfers and even sophomores, the first week will include some extra programming to help them adjust to campus life, starting with the Illinois Sights and Sounds event Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
For the sophomores who went through a hybrid or remote first year, a few special events are being planned, including their own belated Block I photo in Memorial Stadium on Sept. 25.
“Second-year students, we have not forgotten about you,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Danita Brown Young.
Another perk of the new year: Some retooled mental-health resources.
After student input on the usual call-based booking system, the UI Counseling Center will be piloting its first online scheduling system.
Plus, it will be bringing in two big hires: another psychiatrist and a therapy dog.
“I know a lot of our students are saying, ‘yes,’” Young said. “We have listened to students, and the university is committed to increasing counseling center appointments and the scheduling options that go along with it.”
The UI will evaluate attendance metrics to see if the online scheduler can be expanded after the pilot.
Additionally, the UI Police Department is introducing a new team of crisis counselors to respond to mental-health calls on campus: The REACH team of social workers will accompany officers on those calls in a co-responder model.