URBANA — The first requests in the University of Illinois’ vaccine exemption process have begun to roll in.
The deadline for UI students and staff to receive their first dose of a vaccine — or submit a request for medical or religious exemption from the vaccine — has been extended by 10 days, to Sept. 15.
Un-exempted students and staff must have their vaccine card verified by the university by Oct. 15.
All requests for vaccine exemption will be granted on an interim basis while the university reviews them.
In the meantime, those who haven’t had their vaccine card verified must continue testing on campus — every other day for undergraduates and twice a week for grad students, faculty and staff.
Three different departments within the university will be handling different exemption requests.
McKinley Health Center will review student medical exemption requests. The ADA Division of the Office for Access and Equity will field all employee exemptions. The Office of the Dean of Students, led by Associate Vice Chancellor Stephen Bryan, reviews student religious exemptions.
As of Friday morning, 167 UI students had submitted requests for religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
“There is not a list of religious denominations that the university is drawing from to review religious exemption requests,” Bryan said. “The review process in entirely electronic. Students submit their form to the Office of the Dean of Students; staff will evaluate and follow-up with students via email. Interviews are not anticipated. If clarification on the request is needed, staff will reach out to the student.”
Reviews in the ODOS begin next week, and students will be notified while their requests are processed.
Meanwhile, “about 15” UI students have requested medical exemptions from the vaccine for COVID-19, according to McKinley Director Robert Parker.
The percentage of people who qualify at the university “should be a very small number if we follow the CDC Fact Sheet recommendations of what constitutes a contra indication to the vaccine,” Parker said
Students and employees must upload appropriate medical documentation for the request to be considered.
“We are hopeful of getting reviews done within five business days, but we will see,” Parker said.
McKinley’s lead doctor said the institution is currently all caught up on verifying submitted vaccine cards.
Staff and students who don’t have a verified vaccination card or an approved exemption on file by the Oct. 15 deadline will have to take an on-campus saliva test for COVID-19 every day they are on campus until they’re fully vaccinated, according to a pair of mass emails sent by Chancellor Robert Jones to students and staff.
Those who don’t comply with the above policies will face “progressive discipline processes,” Jones said, which may result in dismissal for students or loss of employment for staff.
“Individuals who are not able to be vaccinated and are not able to participate in the on-campus testing program cannot be on campus or at a university-affiliated location off campus and must be fully remote,” he said.
And for university employees, “the feasibility of a remote work accommodation will need to be assessed in partnership with the ADA division interactive process and in consultation with their unit.”
Faculty and staff working in remote university facilities may be granted different testing requirements, Jones said.
By Friday afternoon, UI staff and faculty had submitted 172 requests for vaccine exemption; 112 on religious grounds and 60 for medical reasons.
“The ADA Division is making immediate contact with an auto-response to confirm that employees have received the request,” said Elizabeth Tsukahara, Assistant Director for Communications in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
“Employees will receive an interim accommodation document within one to five business days."