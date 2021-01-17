URBANA — When students arrived on campus in the fall, they brought with them more than 350 cases of COVID-19.
Expect an even bigger influx this semester, University of Illinois epidemiologist Rebecca Smith said, but new steps should help prevent the even larger secondary spike that was seen in the fall.
The primary spike “will be larger than last semester because spread is higher across the country,” she said. “What we’re going to do our best to avoid is a large secondary spike from transmission among people who have returned.”
The first step to prevent that is urging students, many of whom will return to campus later this week, to stay in their dorm or apartment except for essential activities until they’ve received two negative tests at least three days apart.
The second test should catch COVID-19 cases among people who were infected in the previous three days but didn’t test positive on the first test.
“One test will tell you if you’re infectious right now, but it doesn’t tell us if you were infected in the last three days or so,” Smith said. “There’s a little variability there, but most cases can’t be detected in the first one to three days, so two tests three days apart should capture any infections from before returning to campus.”
The UI has also learned lessons from last semester, when administrators blamed high case counts on students violating quarantine and isolation guidelines even after they tested positive.
In response, the UI created Shield Team 30, which aims to contact students who test positive within 30 minutes to instruct them on what to do.
“That really did make a huge difference,” Smith said.
The UI also increased its party patrol enforcement, encouraged people to report violations and reminded students of the discipline they could face.
“This past semester, over 2,700 students were reported for COVID violations,” Dean of Students Stephen Bryan said last week in a COVID-19 briefing. “And to date, 50 students have been dismissed and 11 organizations sanctioned.”
Some people who hosted house parties received more than $1,300 in fines, UI police Chief Alice Cary said.
“We saw that last semester, the vast majority of our campus community wants to do the right thing and protect each other,” she said. “But we do have that mechanism to enforce health codes in case we need it, and the fines for violations can be steep.”
With a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 — which the UI’s saliva-based tests can detect — making its way into the U.S., Smith said it’s even more important for students to follow health guidelines.
“These variants, at least B117, is more transmissible, so it requires a higher level of compliance,” she said. “We could get by with the level of compliance we had at the end of the semester, which wasn’t ideal, but we could control clusters as they appeared. With the new variant, we’re concerned that won’t be the case.”
The UI has also shifted to smaller tubes for its saliva tests, which is supposed to allow them to be processed with more automation lead to fewer invalid or inconclusive results.
That should help avoid some of the backlogs experienced early in the fall semester, when results were taking nearly two days, rather than a few hours.
“The (lab) capacity is increased, and they think they can handle an influx for a few days, though not in the long term,” Smith said. “They have some surge capacity.”
To prevent delays, the UI pushed back the start of the semester by a week and is encouraging students to return early to get their two negative tests in before classes start Jan. 25.
But perhaps the biggest challenge will be fatigue.
Spring break was canceled in an effort to prevent more spread as a result of travel, which has both students and administrators worried about burnout and wellness.
Students will get three weekdays off throughout the semester, but “the lack of a spring break is extremely detrimental,” student senator and junior Dana Yun said.
“That week is not only used for students and professors to decompress, but it’s also used to catch up on things,” she said.
Yun said taking online classes is already more challenging than in-person classes.
“In person, it’s a lot easier to stay focused and a lot easier to absorb more information,” she said. “I find myself having to watch lectures several times to fully absorb the information.”
While her professors have done a good job of staying online after virtual classes to answer questions and encouraging classmates to connect, she said it’s more difficult than with in-person classes.
“Just meeting other students in class, not only for social purposes, but to study together and make study groups,” Yun said. “Through Zoom, it’s a lot more difficult to meet other students and see how other students are reacting, behaving and how they want to work together.”
As a student senator, she also said she’s heard from other students who aren’t connecting as well, whether that’s because they have to watch the lectures in an inconvenient time zone, are having trouble finding a quiet place to study at home or have a professor who doesn’t take time to interact with their students.
“It’s been difficult for a lot of students,” Yun said.
At the briefing last week, administrators said they have stepped up their mental-health offerings and said students in crisis would be able to get same-day appointments.
Student senator and sophomore Enoma Egiebor said she’s excited to return to campus but a bit anxious about coming back when COVID-19 is spreading so rapidly around the country.
“I’m happy the school has frequent testing,” Egiebor said.
And she doesn’t mind making time to get tested twice a week, but said she thought the administration could provide an incentive for testing regularly — perhaps a gift card, rather than just threatening punishment for missing tests.
“Yes, we should be doing it anyway,” Egiebor said. But “with COVID even worse now, there should be more incentives.”
Smith said the fatigue could be even worse with the vaccine on the way.
“Something we’ve experienced with other diseases is that knowing there is a vaccine may make people feel they can relax because the end is coming,” she said. But “the vaccine is a long way off for most of our undergraduates.”
“We have great news on the vaccine front, but until you’ve gotten both shots and had a couple weeks for the immune response to develop, it’s not going to be helping you,” Smith said.
Chancellor Robert Jones said that while “there’s finally some light appearing at the end of this apparently never-ending tunnel ... the end of the tunnel is still months away.”
“We have to really be more vigilant than we were perhaps in the fall,” he said. “We cannot afford to relax now.”