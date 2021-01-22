URBANA — As students return to campus, the University of Illinois is still waiting on FDA approval to further expand its saliva-based test.
President Tim Killeen said emergency-use authorization would also allow the UI to access $20 million in federal funding.
At Thursday’s board of trustees meeting, Killeen said Jay Walsh, the UI’s vice president for economic development and innovation, and his team “are working as hard and as fast as they can to obtain federal approval for our testing, which carries benefits such as liability protection, and will allow us to share it more broadly.”
“The state is also providing $20 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide 1 million tests across the state’s 12 public universities, including our three campuses, pending FDA emergency-use authorization,” he said.
The UI applied for the authorization Dec. 30.
While the UI awaits the FDA’s independent review, some organizations and universities have already signed up to use its saliva-based test, including the University of Wisconsin, the University of Maine and Bloom Energy in California.
So far, the UI has processed more than 1.1 million tests at the Urbana campus, where the spring semester begins Monday.
About 26,000 students are expected to return to the Urbana campus this spring and are being asked to limit themselves to essential activities until Feb. 8.
At the meeting, trustees approved the UI’s sixth tuition freeze in five years.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker praised the decision, posting on Twitter that “especially amid an ongoing pandemic that is impacting schools, students and staff alike, this was the right move.”
After trustees approved a 1.8 percent increase in tuition last year, Pritzker got the UI to increase its income threshold for the Illinois Commitment program, which makes tuition free for in-state students from lower-income families. This year’s increase was waived for freshmen due to COVID-19.
“Holding down costs will be just as important next fall, and it is incumbent upon us to support our students and maintain the pipeline of next generation talent that our state needs to move past the economic fallout of the COVID pandemic,” Killeen said.
The base tuition rate for the next academic year will be $12,254 at the Urbana campus, $10,776 in Chicago and $9,502 in Springfield.
Tuition also won’t increase for non-Illinois residents or international students, and most graduate programs will have the same rates.
Trustees also approved a 0.8 percent increase in student fees and a 2 percent increase in room and board.
Student fees will increase by $26, to $3,188 per academic year in Urbana.
“The bulk of it is a $12 increase for transportation, and that is because of a new contract that was negotiated with MTD,” said Executive Vice President Barb Wilson. “This is the first increase since 2017 in the transportation fee.”
The health fee will decrease by $2 after a new two-year contract was negotiated with a freeze in rates.
And room and board will increase in Urbana by $224, to $11,392 per academic year.
“This will cover inflationary increases in utility costs, as well as in food costs, and in some deferred maintenance,” Wilson said.