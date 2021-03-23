URBANA — The University of Illinois and OSF HealthCare will work together to expand the university’s SHIELD rapid saliva testing program for COVID-19 to local schools, businesses and government employees.
The expansion of the UI’s testing program into the community — being rolled out under the name SHIELD CU — was announced Tuesday, a week after the state announced the hours at its own daily free testing site at Market Place mall were being cut back to four days a week.
SHIELD CU will initially provide weekly testing to students at Urbana High School, Champaign’s Stratton Academy of the Arts and Champaign County employees, along with family and members age 8 and older of UI students, faculty and staff, according to UI and OSF HealthCare officials.
Testing will be provided at no charge to the two public schools on site through the end of the school year, courtesy of grant funding, while family and household members of UI students, faculty and staff will go to UI State Farm Center to be tested and will be billed $10 per test.
Plans call for expanding to other Champaign and Urbana schools, other local governments, businesses and underserved communities in the near future, officials said.
Champaign County has a contract with OSF to begin offering testing to all county employees once a week at a cost of $10 a test.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said county employees will be given the opportunity to be tested by OSF staff at UI State Farm Center.
With one-third to one-half of county employees already vaccinated for COVID-19 and all government employees newly eligible for vaccine, Kloeppel said she doesn’t know how many county employees will take advantage of the testing opportunity.
“We’ll see what kind of response we get,” she said.
Expanding testing through SHIELD CU is intended to reduce the COVID positivity rate and keep it low so schools, businesses and activities can safely reopen, according to OSF and UI officials.
“We are very proud to partner with OSF HealthCare to help everyone in our community find a safer and a healthier way through COVID-19,” said UI Chancellor Robert Jones. “We are excited to see the saliva-based test that we invented here at Illinois being used to help Champaign County.”
Coming with the testing rollout will be the new “Safer Community” app, which participants will need to download on their phones to be notified about their test results and receive other information.
Plans call for the tests to be processed at UI labs, with the turnaround time on results expected to be 12 hours, though it could be up to 48 hours at times, according Neal Cohen, director of the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute at the UI and a co-leader of SHIELD CU.
The goal is to begin testing April 2, he said.
Participants testing positive for COVID also will be offered access to OSF HealthCare services through OSF Urgo urgent care centers and virtual care through OSF OnCall.
Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said the district is excited about the SHIELD CU project.
While Champaign County is doing well in terms of vaccinations and keeping COVID transmissions down, he said, testing and precautions remain important. COVID is still around, and is likely to be around for a long time, he said.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare has a history of partnering with the UI, its leaders said.
"If you think about our mission to serve with the greatest care and love, it's totally fitting that OSF has partnered with the University of Illinois to provide excellent guidance on testing and support resources that are necessary to handle this pandemic," Dr. John Vozenilek, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare Innovation and Digital Health, said. "Our recovery is going to come to us through good access to testing and vaccination and through best practices for keeping ourselves healthy."