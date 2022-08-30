URBANA — A new spike in COVID-19 cases is spreading through the University of Illinois campus.
More than a quarter of the 1,511 tests campus conducted on Monday came back positive for the virus, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard. Nearly one third of undergraduates who tested were positive for the virus.
Monday’s 388 new cases are the most the UI has discovered in a single day of testing since it debuted its saliva tests more than two years ago. The single-day (25.68 percent) and seven-day (19.65) positivity rates are also at their peaks.
Campus’ testing capacity is significantly reduced after two-and-a-half years of the pandemic, and the dominant variant — Omicron BA.5 — is more transmissible than previous strains.
Here’s what testing figures have looked like after six days of class for the last two years:
— Fall 2020 (Aug. 24-31): 89,744 tests, 720 cases.
— Fall 2021 (Aug. 23-30): 27,710 tests, 239 cases.
— Fall 2022 (Aug. 22-29): 4,691 tests, 854 cases.
Sunday night, Chancellor Robert Jones “strongly recommended” students and instructors wear masks in classrooms for the next few weeks.
“We discussed this for more than an hour or so last night and decided the classroom needed to be our first decision-making point,” Jones told faculty at Monday’s senate executive committee. “If we learn more that suggests we need to expand beyond that, we will certainly take that into consideration.”
The UI started the fall semester with face masks optional in classrooms for the first time since the pandemic began. The UI removed most of its indoor mask requirement in March, shortly after Gov. J.B. Pritzker rolled back the mandate statewide. The UI kept its classroom requirement for the next couple months.
Earlier this month, the university asked its vaccinated students and employees — 92 percent of campus — to stay away from the campus testing site, so that the unvaccinated could fulfill their once-a-week testing requirement.
The UI distributed 10,000 antigen tests at campus locations for vaccinated individuals to use. Currently, one testing site is open — at the Illini Union from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Marching Illini played from the stands instead of the football field during Saturday’s game against Wyoming because of an internal COVID-19 outbreak.
Most of the 854 students, faculty and staff who’ve tested positive in the last week are undergraduates. University Housing recommends its residents isolate at their permanent residence off-campus “if safely able to do so,” spokesman Chris Axtman-Barker said.
If that’s not an option, University Housing has 151 isolation rooms available for residents who test positive. By Tuesday afternoon, 80 were in use.
“To be eligible for isolation space, residents must have a positive COVID-19 test administered by on campus testing,” Axtman-Barker said.
The current dominant strain of COVID-19, omicron BA.5, is more transmissible than previous variants, and better at evading immune protection from prior infections and vaccination, though the likelihood of severe illness is generally lower.
Most cases so far, Jones said, have been “very mild or asymptomatic.”
“We certainly expect (cases) are going to go up in the next couple days because of activities in the last week and a half,” Jones said on Monday.
The UI plans to distribute the new COVID-19 booster shots to the general community once they’re available.