URBANA — President Tim Killeen said Thursday that COVID-19 could eventually cost the University of Illinois half a billion dollars.
Killeen and other university presidents in Illinois sent a letter last week to federal legislators seeking more aid as a new COVID-19 relief package is being debated.
“This whole year has been costly for us,” he said Thursday at a meeting of the UI’s Council of Academic Professionals. ”Wwe keep track of all of the costs — it’s hundreds of millions of dollars, perhaps as much as $500 million, if you add everything up over the next few months.”
In the first relief bill passed in March, the UI got about $66 million, about half of which went to emergency financial aid for students.
In the second bill passed in December, the UI got about $95 million, with a third of that going to emergency financial aid, Killeen said.
“Two thirds will go to recoup the costs,” he said. But “that’s not as big as the outlays.”
In their request to legislators, the university presidents asked for more financial assistance for students and institutions, funding to make up for the disruption to research grants, funding for state and local governments and certain liability protections for universities that have followed public-health guidelines to avoid “expensive and time-consuming litigation.”
Killeen also said the university officials met with the Biden transition team about the UI’s saliva test.
“They asked us to come back for a second briefing,” he said. “Jay Walsh, my colleague, is in daily contact with the NIH, FDA and CDC, so those agencies as well are very interested in what they’re seeing.”
He said they submitted a working paper about “what the nation needs” to reopen safely.
And he said the new administration’s priorities “dovetail nicely with what we’ve been demonstrating: ramping up testing, making sure that asymptomatic testing is done, getting the vaccines deployed as rapidly as possible, keeping track of the variants that are coming in play, and doing it at scale.”
Brian Brauer, emergency medical services coordinator at the UI, said 20 cases of the more contagious B117 variant of the virus have been confirmed so far in Champaign County.
“We are not aware of any person-to-person transmission, but they all appear to be folks that brought it back to campus with them,” he said.
The new variant could drive another spike in cases in March, he said.
“Both the CDC and the modeling folks on our campus are expecting there to be a spike somewhere in the mid March timeframe,” Brauer said. “It’s not something we’re necessarily going to be able to do anything more than react to.
“But we can participate in prevention by making sure that every interested person is able to get vaccinated and that we on campus continue to maintain all of the other measures of our COVID resistant ecosystem.”