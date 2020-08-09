Alumni advisers to the 50 fraternities and sororities at the University of Illinois that have houses are learning new vocabulary: De-densify, virtual recruitment, membership retention, break-even, staggered move-ins.
“I have to give a lot of kudos to our alumni volunteers. Certainly, none of (them) signed up for running a facility during a global pandemic,” said Ashley Dye, director of UI Fraternity and Sorority Affairs.
Gone for now for the Greeks until the world is healthy are massive front-lawn barbecue buffets, hordes of nicely dressed women traipsing from sorority to sorority for rush, packed chapter meetings, three people living in a room, and moms and dads weekends.
“Recruitment of new members is going to be really, really challenging,” said Mike Nelsen of Barrington, adviser to the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at 102 E. Chalmers St., C.
Since the size of a pledge class helps determine next year’s annual budget — freshmen who pledge typically live in a house as sophomores and often as juniors — some houses are admittedly nervous about their future as not-for-profits.
“They are going to have to figure out new ways to recruit. ... That’s going to take a huge extra effort,” said Nelsen, a 1982 speech communications grad, voicing a major concern of all Greek landlords.
“If we go down another third, how do we subsidize the house for a semester or two?” asked Jack Klues of Arlington Heights, an alumni adviser to Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at 1101 W. Pennsylvania Ave., U. “Through alumni donations or bank loans. We would have to find a way and hope we could outlive COVID. Our chapter has been here 130 years.”
Klues’ fraternity brother, Jim Bremhorst of Springfield, who serves as ATO’s “house corporation president,” or landlord, said he “white-knuckled it” in March when he rebated certain fees to students sent home at spring break.
He would hate to see a repeat this academic year.
“We’ve got a fixed budget: mortgage, property taxes, insurance, maintenance that we can’t avoid,” Bremhorst said, adding that property taxes on Greek houses in both cities have gone up dramatically in the past few years.
He was skeptical that his house could weather the pandemic if it lasted the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year.
“We have a great alumni base, and if we shook the trees, we could probably get something to cover us, but for another year? I’m not sure.” Bremhorst said. “It’s going to be tough.”
Having sent his own son to the UI, Bremhorst is also aware of the housing competition facing fraternities and sororities, ranging from nicer dormitories to luxury high-rise apartments.
“We have 10 probably moving into apartments prematurely because parents feel they will be safer there,” he said. “I don’t agree with that because they will probably still be going to Kam’s and Red Lion. When those guys leave, it puts us in a pinch a little, so we had to raise our house dues a little bit.”
Bremhorst and several other advisers have spent much of the last six months devoted to making sure their houses are safe for live-in members.
Tenant members are staggering their move-in times but plan to show up just a few days before their mostly online classes start Aug. 24.
The News-Gazette talked to representatives of a few fraternities and sororities about how their houses are handling pandemic life.
Alpha Tau Omega
1101 W. Pennsylvania Ave., U
With a capacity of 55, there will likely be only 45 in-house, Bremhorst said.
House meetings will be virtual and informational, “not a lot of interaction.”
“We’ve told them to hold chapter meetings out in the front yard,” he said.
Klues said with the exception of possibly two rooms, each man will have his own room.
“Our cleaning service will come in every day and deep clean common areas like the living room and stairwells,” he said. “The catering service will do prepackaged private meals and encourage guys to eat in their rooms or distanced in the dining room.”
There will be limits on the number of outside guests, who will enter only through the front door.
A double room and two singles have been set aside for those who must quarantine, a must for all campus houses.
“With a fair degree of certainty, we could accommodate six” who test positive, Klues said. “If it’s 25, then the whole house becomes a quarantine area.
“We have taken as many steps as the UI, state and the CDC expect. We have enough room to spread people out,” he said, stressing that life at ATO should be “as safe, if not more safe, than living in an unmanaged apartment.”
As for recruiting, which normally takes place for much of September, Klues said there won’t be the normal steak cookout or basketball tournament but there will be one-on-one or one-on-two events outdoors and fliers in dorms inviting pledges to check them out.
Pi Kappa Alpha
102 E. Chalmers St., C
The fraternity has room for 84 but expects only about 58 to move in.
“We can reduce food service, but the mortgage and the property taxes don’t change,” Nelsen said. “It’s going to be a very, very, very lean semester, to say the least. We’ve spent the summer preparing the property for the students to come back.”
The house, built in 2011, was deep-cleaned and there are hand sanitizers in each suite and all public areas.
Most of the occupants will have their own sleeping room and a study room.
“On a very limited number, we will have two in the largest spaces,” he said.
Visitors will be limited and required to register. Chapter members who don’t live in the house are being discouraged from coming for their usual once-a-week meal.
The Wi-Fi has been upgraded to accommodate online learning.
“We want to eliminate the challenges,” Nelsen said. “We’ve made lots of suggestions about social distancing, eating box lunches in their rooms, wearing masks. We’ve got signs everywhere.
“At the end of the day, we’re landlords, not dictators, and we can’t tell them what to do,” Nelsen said. “Personal responsibility is what we’re expecting.”
Phi Kappa Psi
911 S. Fourth St., C
There will be about 50 live-in brothers at the house, whose capacity is 71.
“We are doing everything we can to be good stewards, looking very hard to trim our expenses,” said John Munger of Lincolnshire, president of the board of directors, who has presided over four board meetings this summer. “It is going to be very close. We think we should be in a balanced-budget situation. One of the significant problems is very high property taxes: $74,000 a year.”
The chapter house, which has at that location for 114 years, underwent a major renovation in 2016.
Besides the physical preparation of the house, Munger said the 140 members and the alumni have been preparing for fall recruitment and rush.
“We’ve been very proactive, networking to identify young men,” he said. “We have a strong network of alumni supporters contacting them for fundraising.”
Gamma Phi Beta
1110 W. Nevada St., U
“Our house will have half as many live-in members,” said Becky Boyd-Obarski of Naperville, president of the sorority’s corporate board of directors. “We will have 27 and normally we have 55 to 60.
“We will give members what they need but not do anything excessive,” she said, adding that the board has trimmed costs for the 100-year-old house as much as possible, and its frugality over the years has left it with some reserves.
Sorority rush, dictated by the Panhellenic Council, is far more “structured and regulated” than what fraternities do, she observed.
“Many of the normal restrictions have been suspended. It’s a paradigm shift for us,” she said. “Maybe … for the better, particularly at a school like UI. Chapters are strong across the board. A strong Greek system can support everyone.
“We all give these young people nonthreatening leadership opportunities,” she added.
Those include not only running their own houses but engaging in the philanthropy and public service that is a huge component of Greek life. The Champaign-Urbana community benefits from those causes, she said.
She expects that the women in her house will hold each other accountable through the pandemic.
“We are sending that message: Be accountable,” she said. “We are telling them, ‘We are working hard to make our house safe for you to live in. Then we are going to turn it over to you.’”
Phi Sigma Sigma
902 S. Second St., C
“We are returning a full complement this year,” said Pamela Downey of Wheaton, housing corporate president for her sorority and a former national president. “We were asked to de- densify by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. We have no triples. We have a few doubles we have reduced to singles.
“I’m fortunate to have an architect on my board. She has redrawn all the rooms so we can socially distance,” Downey said.
Downey said a few women at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 asked to be released from their contracts, which worked out perfectly to get the number of house members to 48.
A food-service executive, Downey said the sorority will have a “cruise ship” approach to dining, with two dinner time seatings and a limit on the number at each table.
“We don’t want to have to serve meals in a box,” she said, adding that is an option for those who want it. “We’ve increased the cleaning schedule. We installed a thermometer on the wall in the conference room so the girls can take temperatures.”
There will also be one staircase for going up and another for going out of the house.
“I have a house mother that’s been with us for six years. She’s a tough taskmaster. The girls love her,” she said. “She will be watching behaviors. If we need to adjust rules and regulations, we will. I hope my women will adhere to the rules.”
Recruiting virtually will be a far cry from what Downey experienced in the later 1970s. But she said Dye, of UI Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, has told her the number of women interested in the Greek system is about on par with previous years.
“Maybe it’s just the younger generation doesn’t have as much of an issue with Zoom,” said a hopeful Downey. “Those numbers are our future residents. We are all waiting to see how recruitment goes.”
Fraternity and Sorority AffairsDye confirmed that in the spring, there were 6,835 men and women in fraternities and sororities on campus. That includes those living in and outside of Greek housing.
In addition to the 50 fraternities and sororities that have housing, there are another 41 on campus, all governed by four different councils.
They are all nervous about recruitment, she said. The prospect of Quad Day not happening just before classes start eliminates a huge outreach opportunity.
“I am hearing the financial concerns and the membership retention concerns,” she said.
Dye oversees a staff of five full-time and two student workers whose job it is to support the Greek and other cultural organizations on campus.
“We’ve put together three different COVID working groups to provide guidance, split up by governing council,” she said.
Besides making sorority recruitment “entirely virtual,” for two weekends in September, the office has helped the Interfraternity Council develop guidance for chapters.
For example, in addition to the obvious “wear masks, use hand sanitizer, stay apart” advice, the office has given the council a spreadsheet template for contract tracing.
“You should know who’s at your event. Here’s a tool to gather that information,” Dye said. “Also, this is probably not the year for a bucket of chicken wings at the recruitment party. If they are having food, they need to be thinking about serving it in different ways.”
Klues, the ATO adviser, said the pandemic’s consequence of tamping down the social side of Greek life gives the members more time to focus on studies, community service and career development, all good things.
“It elevates other aspects of the fraternity experience,” he observed.
Dye stressed that in this time of isolation, for the sake of health, fraternities and sororities need to do what they do best.
“Never has there been a more important time of showcasing our purpose of bringing people together and have students feel a sense of belonging,” she said. “That’s what fraternities and sororities are all about. There is a great opportunity, but certainly, it is a challenge.”