URBANA — The University of Illinois is now doing its new rapid saliva testing for COVID-19 under the umbrella of an approved Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization.
A certified lab at the UI performed a bridging study to a recently-approved FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Yale University’s saliva test, showing the Illinois test — called I-COVID — performs at least as well as the recently-approved saliva testing protocol, the university announced Wednesday.
Yale announced this past weekend that its saliva test for COVID-19, called SalivaDirect, had been granted the FDA Emergency Use Authorization.
Under emergency use authorizations, the FDA can allow for the use of unapproved medical products, under certain criteria, to diagnose, treat or prevent life-threatening diseases needed during a public health emergency.
“This pioneering technology is a game-changer that will help safeguard lives and livelihoods across the country,” said UI President Tim Killeen. “It is one of many breakthroughs that the U of I System’s world-class researchers have contributed to the battle against COVID-19, a battle that we are proud to help lead.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker applauded Killeen and the UI research and development team.
“Today’s news puts the University of Illinois and the entire state of Illinois on the cutting edge of testing innovation on a national level,” Pritzker said. “And let me just say to President Killeen, the state of Illinois looks forward to being your biggest customer.”
If ongoing research continues to show positive results, Pritzker said, “this has potentially game-changing implications for our statewide testing program as well as for testing on a national level.”
The UI saliva test uses a small amount of saliva drooled into a sterile test tube that yields results in hours, even at high-testing volumes, the UI said.
The university has performed more than 50,000 of these saliva tests since making walk-up testing available to faculty, staff and students in July, and expects to ramp up to 20,00 tests a day when the fall semester starts Monday.
UI Chemistry Professor Paul Hergenrother, who helped develop the test, said it has a key element that makes it uniquely suited for large-sale adoption.
“We inactivate the virus without opening any tubes,” he said. “The samples are immediately inactivated at 95 C for 30 minutes. That makes it very safe for the workers in the diagnostic lab.”
Fellow UI saliva test-designer Dr. Martin Burke, a physician and associate dean of for research at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, said direct saliva testing can address time, cost and supply bottlenecks.
“Our test also has unique features that enable fast and frequent testing on a large scale, and we are now working together with many partners to make our testing method broadly available as soon as possible,” he said.