URBANA — While the mysterious omicron variant makes its entry to the global conversation, University of Illinois scientists are confident the SHIELD tests can detect it.
“Our SHIELD team has already determined that the omicron variant is one that can be definitely identified by our own testing protocol,” Chancellor Robert Jones told the UI Senate Executive Committee on Monday.
The on-campus saliva tests look for three genes in the virus: the nucleocapsid N-gene, replicase ORF1ab gene and the spike S-gene. The omicron variant doesn’t have the S-gene, so any absences among COVID-19-positive testing samples will “pop up on our radar,” UI professor SHIELD team modeler Ahmed Elbanna told The News-Gazette.
“A missing S-gene could be potentially a sign for omicron,” he said. “If the S-gene is present, then it is not omicron.”
Currently, no cases of the new variant have been detected in the United States, though as of Monday’s meeting, three omicron cases had been found in Canada.
“It will take a couple of weeks before we learn all the facts about the transmissibility of this (variant), and the vaccine effectiveness and whether or not it makes people sicker or more severe illness,” Jones said at the meeting.
The UI hosted modified testing hours over Thanksgiving break prior to classes’ resumption on Monday. There were no sites open Thursday or Friday, but Sunday’s testing availability was extended by three hours — to a 6 p.m. close.
Campus processed 2,102 tests on Sunday, and 30 COVID-19 cases were detected: 19 among undergraduates, five among graduate students and six among faculty and staff.
“We’re certainly hoping that the post-Halloween increase and outbreaks that we saw in early November is not going to be repeated after last week’s outbreak,” Jones said. “But we know that the family gathering, travel itself and the cold weather certainly presents a very real possibility of new cases that will arise.”
Jones didn’t announce any new university response to the omicron variant. He simply encouraged “unvaccinated people to get vaccinated,” vaccinated folks to get booster shots and increased vigilance around indoor mask-wearing.
Currently, the campus population is around 94 percent vaccinated, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard.