CHAMPAIGN — Masks will be a must indoors this fall for all Unit 4 students, staff, faculty and visitors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
The district policy was unveiled Friday, three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised all K-12 schools to require masks.
Other elements of Unit 4's plan:
- Vaccinated staff members may remove masks when in a room with solely adults, the door closed and six feet of distance between everyone present, though they must provide proof of vaccination to the school beforehand.
- The school district and health district will reach out to “close contacts,” or individuals who have been within 6 feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 for at least 15 cumulative minutes in a 24-hour period while the person was infectious.
The infectious period is defined as two days before the onset of symptoms, or two days before the positive sample was obtained in asymptomatic cases.
- Close contacts will quarantine at home for the time period determined by public health and miss school activities.
However, fully vaccinated close contacts who do not present symptoms of COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine. They should test 3-5 days after exposure and wear a mask in all indoor spaces for two weeks, or until they receive a negative test.
- In certain circumstances, Unit 4 is implementing a “test to stay” procedure if a close contact and COVID-19-positive person both “engaged in consistent and correct use of well-fitting masks” at the time of exposure.
In applicable cases, the district would test the close contact on days 1, 3, 5 and 7 after the date of exposure and allow the individual to stay in the classroom as long as the results are negative.