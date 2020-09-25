CHAMPAIGN — Starting Oct. 26, Champaign school district elementary students would have the option to attend school in person for two-and-a-half hours each day, according to a plan Superintendent Susan Zola will propose to the school board at Tuesday’s meeting.
In a survey sent to parents, 50.8 percent of the 5,854 respondents said they would prefer some form of in-person learning, Zola stated in her plan, and 73.5 percent of those families in favor of in-person learning said they'd prefer some form of half-day instruction.
Under the plan, early-start schools would have in-person learning from 7:50 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. every day and late-start schools would have in-person learning from 12:40 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. each day.
Students would still have the option to stay with distance learning for two-and-a-half hours each day. All students would still have two-and-a-half hours of what the district calls “structured, independent learning."
Early-start schools are Carrie Busey, Dr. Howard, International Prep Academy, Kenwood, Robeson, Stratton, and Westview.
Late-start schools are Barkstall, Booker T. Washington, Bottenfield, Garden Hills and South Side.
Middle and high schools would keep their distance-learning schedules for the second quarter, according to the plan, because of the complex nature of students’ class schedules.
The plan stated that middle and high schools would return for in-person instruction during the spring semester.