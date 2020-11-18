SPRINGFIELD — A rules change sought by the University of Illinois and proposed by state Sen. Chapin Rose is intended to give four-year public colleges and universities in the state greater flexibility to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
A resolution filed by Rose, R-Mahomet, allowing those institutions greater flexibility to pay bills was passed Tuesday by the Legislative Audit Commission and was effective immediately.
“The COVID pandemic has caused significant financial drain on our state institutions of higher education,” Rose said . “The commission’s decisive action today eliminates some of the red tape that hinders a university’s ability to deftly maneuver funds between categories.”
Providing that flexibility, Rose said, provides institutions the potential ability to offset some direct tuition and housing losses they have incurred.
Specifically, universities will be temporarily released from restrictions on federal grant-sourced Indirect Cost Recovery funds, freeing up the money to be used for massive pandemic-related costs.
“I want to thank the University of Illinois for bringing this to my attention as a way to help minimize the impact of COVID’s financial drain on students and their families,” Rose said.