UPDATED 2:20 p.m.:
The city of Champaign announced that several Campustown bars are voluntarily closing this weekend for Greek Reunion, including Kam's, Second Chance, Red Lion, It's Brothers and Joe's Brewery.
ORIGINAL:
To anyone considering taking in this weekend’s Greek Reunion activities, University of Illinois officials have a request: Don’t.
Danita Young, the UI’s vice chancellor for student affairs, wrote a lengthy letter to students detailing her concerns in advance of the annual event, set for today through Sunday.
“The continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic makes any large gatherings a significant risk for the spread of this deadly virus,” Young wrote.
The Greek Reunion has no status as a university-endorsed event. It isn’t sanctioned by the UI and has no ties to the school’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs programming.
The letter pointed to possible ramifications for students who participate in the Greek Reunion weekend.
“Students involved in events — public or private — that violate the current conditions allowed under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois program may be subject to both legal consequences for violation of state or local law as well as university disciplinary action for violations of student code,” Young wrote. “Participation in this event this year presents the possibility of very serious personal and academic consequences.”
The UI Police Department is aware of the Greek Reunion and will be paying close attention, Lt. Joe McCullough said.
“We plan on having our officers out just to make sure everybody’s safe,” McCullough said. “We’ll be doing some extra patrols in the Campustown area working with Champaign PD.
“We’ll be ensuring that our students and the community members are safe when they are out there.”
What have Greek Reunion crowds been like here in the past?
“It’s been years since it was a very highly attended, locally packed event,” McCullough said. “It’s been a long time since it’s been like that.
“Recently, it’s just been a little bit of an uptick in the summer for us. It wasn’t anything that’s cause for concern from a public safety standpoint.”
McCullough said the department will monitor any complaints that come in or any gatherings that are over-occupancy.
“We don’t anticipate many issues this weekend,” McCullough said.
The police understand that students and community members may be experiencing cabin fever and want to find events to attend.
“We just want everybody to keep in mind what the guidelines and what the expectations are,” McCullough said.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin made mention of the event in a letter last week to city liquor license holders, warning bars to adhere to Phase 4 rules. Failing to do so, she said, could result in penalties that include suspension or revocation of licenses.
“We are doing our best to discourage the Greek reunion event and others like it,” she wrote. “Your cooperation is essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in your own establishments.
“In the coming days, City officials will be doing spot checks of local bars and restaurants to ensure compliance with the Phase 4 guidelines, particularly those related to sanitation, occupancy, distancing and face coverings.”