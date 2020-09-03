URBANA — Chalk up another holiday tradition that’s off this year, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Labor Day parades that are typically held in Urbana and Westville have been canceled.
But, looking on the bright side, “we’re all just going to enjoy a day off,” said Matt Kelly, president of the AFL-CIO Central Labor Council of Champaign County.
Not only that, Kelly said, thousands of dollars donated by affiliated unions to help defray the cost of the Labor Day parade and celebration are now going to be donated to the United Way of Champaign County.
Also the business manager for UA Local 149 Plumbers and Pipefittters, Kelly said planning for this year’s Labor Day celebration was well underway this spring when Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin let him know there was no way the city would be comfortable seeing a big gathering — which typically includes thousands of people ending up at the Brookens Administrative Center — take place this year.
“She said, ‘No, you cannot do this,’ ” Kelly said.
The Westville Lions Club announced in July that the Westville Labor Day celebration would be postponed until Labor Day 2021 for safety’s sake. But the organization is still selling raffle tickets and will have a Facebook Live drawing to announce the winners.
Meanwhile, the Westville American Legion announced that a parade of decorated golf carts will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Westville — with two separate routes where alleys and side streets are available — and said this would be something for kids to enjoy close to their homes while encouraging social distances.
Marlin said she hasn’t heard of any alternate Labor Day events in Urbana, and she hopes none are being planned.
“Don’t do it,” she warned. “Stay home. Don’t have a party. Don’t have a gathering. Wear a mask. It’s the same thing we’ve been saying all along.”
For anyone who needs an extra incentive to comply, Marlin said Champaign-Urbana is at “a very critical point” since University of Illinois students have returned to the community and positive COVID-19 cases haven’t been declining as much as they should.
To further help limit gatherings, permits for special events in both Champaign and Urbana are now suspended through Nov. 1.
Champaign issued a change in an existing emergency order on Aug. 27 stating city officials would continue to suspend the issuance of special events permits through Nov. 1.
Marlin signed an order Wednesday also continuing to suspend special-event permits in Urbana through the same date.
“That will get us past Halloween weekend,” she said.
For those lucky enough to have a day off Monday, Kelly said one way to make Labor Day meaningful is take a few minutes and consider why that holiday exists.
“Maybe just reflect on why we get to take that day off and why we have something called Labor Day,” he said, “and recognize efforts and toil from generations before is why we have the day and why we celebrate.”