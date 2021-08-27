URBANA -- ImpactLife, which operates a blood bank in Urbana, is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the Davenport, Iowa-based blood-services provider announced Friday.
The requirement applies to all 700 ImpactLife employees in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Under current policies, employees who aren’t vaccinated can’t come to work for 10 days after a known or suspected COVID-19 exposure, but once they’re vaccinated they can continue to come to work, the organization said.
ImpactLife CEO Mike Parejko said it’s increasingly challenging to staff blood drives where host organizations require fully vaccinated staff.
“Ultimately, the decision to require COVID-19 vaccination was unanimously supported by our executive management team, our medical leadership and board of directors,” he said. “We believe this step will help ensure the safety of our staff and the ability to continue to provide our region’s blood supply as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic.”