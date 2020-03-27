URBANA — Like most other businesses, APL Engineered Materials Inc. ceased production and sent its employees home for two weeks following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order Friday.
And customers were not happy about it.
“I knew there were exemptions to manufacturing companies. ... I decided to close to make sure employees aren’t exposed to risks during this time,” said President Gautam Gundiah. “Shortly after sending an email to our customers notifying them of the closure, they immediately reached out to stay open.”
So on Tuesday, Gundiah tweeted that after being “swamped with requests from some customers to stay open ... We are back at work, trying to slow the spread!”
APL is a chemical-manufacturing company that produces high-purity, moisture-free, customized performance chemicals for lighting, radiation detection and energy markets.
Cesium iodide and thallium iodide, two chemical compounds used in the making of CT scanners that detect COVID-19, are among those produced at the company’s Urbana location.
Gundiah said that some of his customers concluded that one of the initial best ways to detect COVID-19 is by looking at the lungs via chest X-ray. And large companies that produce imaging systems make up a large portion of that customer base.
As a result, APL’s radiation-detection sector is back open for business, which also means jobs — not just for those making the product, but also employees who help with facility upkeep, shipping and the like.
“We realize we contribute product that help people in some way or another,” Gundiah said. “In a time like this when we feel really helpless, it feels really good to help ... even a small bit.”