CHAMPAIGN — A few years ago, Upkeep Maintenance in Urbana bought electrostatic sprayers that can distribute a disinfectant that will wrap around every surface in a room.
It was a bit of a splurge for owner Dwain McDaniel’s business, which provides janitorial work for office buildings.
“I wondered why I bought them,” he said. “These were pretty expensive, and I didn’t know if I was ever actually going to be able to use them.”
Now he knows.
For the past month, he’s been cleaning hospital-owned buildings every night instead of once a month.
“We haven’t had to lay anyone off, even though a lot of our buildings are closed,” McDaniel said. “We’re busy enough to absorb the people from the buildings that were closed and move them to some of the Carle buildings.”
The electrostatic sprayers employ the same technology farmers use to spray their crops and car manufacturers use to paint their vehicles.
The sprayers add a static charge to the droplets when they leave the nozzle, causing them to attract to grounded surfaces with an even and thorough coat.
“It wraps around the back and underneath, inside of it,” McDaniel said. “It puts out small 4-micron (0.004-millimeter) droplets, so it coats everything with a very thin layer of disinfectant. It’s safe on keyboards, mice, telephones; it doesn’t short anything out.”