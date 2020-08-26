URBANA — The city of Urbana is considering options that would make it harder to evict someone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a ban on enforcing eviction orders and extended it last week for another month until Sept. 19.
“We’re exploring what the local options are,” Mayor Diane Marlin said. “We’re looking at evictions. We’re also looking at rental assistance. And the goal is to keep people in their homes and prevent them from being homeless.”
At Monday’s city council meeting, she said city staff would draft an ordinance or emergency order for aldermen to consider.
Staffers are still researching what steps could be taken locally, but Marlin said “the overall plan is to have something in our pocket in case we need it.”
One possible option cited Monday by city attorney Jim Simon was Chicago’s ordinance, which requires landlords and tenants to negotiate in good faith to develop a plan to have rent paid eventually and keep the tenant in the apartment.
“The landlord bears the burden of demonstrating that reasonable efforts by the landlord to reach agreement were proposed and that the tenant rejected them,” Simon said. “It doesn’t waive rent. It just simply put steps in place.”
Simon said that while the city can’t prevent eviction proceedings from being filed, “we can provide steps that must be taken that require the landlord to negotiate in good faith to try some way of resolving.”
Alderwoman Julie Laut said she’d like to see the city’s actions last longer than the month-to-month extensions that the governor has been making.
“I think going month-to-month seems to add a lot of uncertainty and stress to people who are probably already very stressed regarding where they might be living in a few weeks,” she said.
And Alderman Jared Miller asked that the city also do what it can to prevent utility shutoffs.
“It is imperative that those two things are tied together,” he said. “Because what’s the good of being in your home in the winter if you can’t heat it?”
There are currently 50 potential evictions pending in the Champaign County court system, Urbana Grants Manager Sheila Dodd said Monday.
“With the governor’s moratorium on evictions, they won’t move forward until it is lifted,” she said.
She said community-wide, $375,000 is available for rent assistance, plus $175,000 for pandemic-affected families through the HOME Consortium that includes Champaign, Urbana and the Regional Planning Commission, and a $700,000 Emergency Solutions Grant for homeless prevention and rapid rehousing programs.
The county’s rent-assistance program has provided 86 households with rent and utility assistance through July, Dodd said.
Urbana has provided assistance with its Community Development Block Grant funds to 14 families, Dodd said.
And she said Urbana, Cunningham Township and the CU at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter hope to receive another $175,000 to administer a grant for housing and shelter assistance.