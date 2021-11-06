URBANA — To get her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Katelynn Daniels brought a full team for the occasion.
Her mother, Nicole, and Katelynn’s stuffed animals, “Husky” and “Barry,” stayed nestled with the 7-year-old as a school nurse administered the shot Friday in the Urbana High School gymnasium.
About 400 Urbana elementary students got their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Friday’s clinic, which took place three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the shot for children ages 5 to 11.
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the in-school clinic was a couple weeks in the making.
The district sent out an interest form to parents more than a week ago, after the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said this would likely be the week that kids would be eligible.
“Today was perfect for us because we had a staff development day and no school for the elementary” kids, Ivory-Tatum said. “It just all came together.”
By the time the CDC issued its recommendation, school volunteers were ready and the interest survey already had sign-ups. Children under 18 require parental permission before getting vaccinated.
“We had a few extra doses and we’ve had some walk-ins who didn’t sign up in advance and we said, ‘Come on in,’” Ivory-Tatum said. “This is a great time to do this before the holidays, great timing for families who want to travel.”
With 1,951 elementary students across its six schools, about 20 percent of the district’s 5-to-11-year-olds received a school-administered dose of the vaccine Friday.
The younger crowd brought plenty of reinforcements: blankets, binkies, toys and stuffed animals galore.
“We’ve had a few littles who’ve been upset, because it’s a shot,” Ivory-Tatum said. “A few of our 10-to-11-year-olds have come up to the table like ‘I’m ready, I’ve been waiting for this.’”
Elena Tellez was one of the Urbana fifth-graders who stepped up to the challenge Friday. Compared to the flu shot, the Pfizer jab was a piece of cake, she said.
“It was really quick and faster than other shots I’ve gotten,” she said. “You’ve just got to be calm and get through it.”
There were Spanish and French translators, parent liaisons and several school staffers helping the clinic’s efforts on Friday, directing traffic and speaking with families. Even the medical workers administering the shots at all 10 stations hailed from the district.
“All of our nurses are from our buildings, so the students see a familiar face, which is helpful, too,” Ivory-Tatum said.
There will be another clinic for Urbana’s elementary students to get their second dose, she said, though it may not be in the same place next time.
And since the usual three-week wait would have the second doses fall on Black Friday, the district’s next clinic will likely happen in the first week of December, Ivory-Tatum said.
Prior to Friday’s visit, Nicole Daniels made sure her daughter understood the advantages of vaccination.
“We got the flu shot a couple weeks ago, so Katelynn knew it would hurt,” she said. “We talked about how important it is, how this is better than being sick with COVID, and having that longer sickness.”
With the paperwork already filled out, it took about five minutes for her daughter to get the shot from the time they walked in.
“I’m so amazed; this is so well done,” Daniels said. “We’re so grateful for this district, which made it so easy. It could’ve been so much hassle.”