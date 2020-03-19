URBANA — A new executive order from Mayor Diane Marlin means you can now have your favorite booze delivered to you from certain establishments in the city.
Urbana Emergency Order 20-01 was crafted in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s action this week prohibiting restaurants and bars from serving food and beverages on premises during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor’s order doesn’t ban establishments from doing business altogether — they’re allowed to serve customers via carry-out, drive-thru or delivery.
Marlin’s order now allows for the delivery of “alcohol in its original, sealed packaging for off-site, legal consumption.”
“We 100 percent plan on taking advantage of that,” said Rose Bowl Tavern owner/manager Charlie Harris. “We’re scrambling to get everything together right now, so we haven’t started delivery yet. But we have one of our windows open on the parking-lot side of the tavern where you can order, and we’ll hand you your liquor that way. We also have wine and full bottles of booze we could sell.”
They are also accepting orders via phone and Facebook Messenger.
Bunny’s Tavern owner Ben Manns also plans on taking advantage of the new rules.
“In order to get through these hard times, we paired with Riggs to sell growlers of Riggs craft beer,” he said. “We started doing that” Tuesday.
“We’ve always had the ability to sell packaged drinks, but now we can deliver as far as curbside.”
That excludes mixed drinks. But full bottles of liquor?
“I mean, I guess. I don’t see why not,” Manns said.
The mayor’s office said it has notified all qualified liquor-license holders with addresses on file.