URBANA — For about the next three months, many aspects of federal criminal cases will be done via video or telephone conference in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Judge Sara Darrow of the Central District of Illinois, which includes the federal courthouse in downtown Urbana, issued an order to that effect this week.
It said that as of Wednesday, video conferencing had been tested and was being used in the Peoria division and was being worked on in Urbana, Springfield and Rock Island. All districts already have teleconferencing and use that with some regularity.
First appearances, preliminary hearings, indictment waivers, arraignments, probation and parole-revocation proceedings, pretrial release revocation proceedings, pleas, and sentencings are among the hearings that will be conducted that way for the next three months.
Civil and criminal jury trials have already been delayed through May 18. Only the Peoria courthouse remains open on a limited basis.
Instructions on how the public may access telephone conferences can be found on a case-by-case basis. General information will be published on the district court’s public web page, ilcd.uscourts.gov.
In other news, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the cities of Champaign, Urbana, Danville and Champaign and Vermilion counties are among 20 Central Illinois jurisdictions eligible to apply for $1.73 million in emergency funding for public-safety agencies responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump, makes $850 million available to state, local and tribal governments nationwide to pay for overtime, equipment (including personal protective equipment for law-enforcement and medical workers), hiring, supplies (such as gloves, masks, sanitizer), training, travel expenses (particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas), and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.
The jurisdictions and the amounts they for which they are eligible:
— City of Champaign: $153,465
— City of Danville: $119,870
— Champaign County: $58,008
— Vermilion County: $58,008
— City of Urbana: $35,119
Also, Chief Judge Karle Koritz of the Sixth Judicial Circuit has extended the closure of county courthouses to the public in Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties to April 30. Jury trials shall resume no sooner than May 18.
In Vermilion County, Presiding Judge Tom O’Shaughnessey extended the closure of the county courthouse in Danville to the public through the end of April.
Each county is handling emergency hearings on an individual basis with limited staff.