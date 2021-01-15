Coronavirus response | Urbana Middle School puts together puzzle of in-person classes
URBANA — As Principal Joe Wiemelt and his staff mapped out what classes would look like when students return to Urbana Middle School on Tuesday, they began putting together a spreadsheet, detailing the various aspects they’d need to think about in different tabs.
Those tabs began to pile up as they planned out how they’d handle arrival and dismissal, transitioning students from one area to another, how a teacher might reserve a bigger room, and more.
“We have 15 tabs on this spreadsheet of different plans,” Wiemelt said. “It’s taken a lot of scheduling of staff and teachers and students and mapping out the traffic flow within the school, putting in all of the procedures and routines and expectations for how to be back in-person with this many students.
“We haven’t had this many students in the building since March. We have had different moments where we have had 20 or so students in the building for our learning lab spaces.”
For the Urbana school district, next week will be a completely new experience.
Unlike most districts in the area, Urbana has only invited a few handfuls of students back to its buildings since learning went virtual statewide in March.
At the middle and high school levels, only a few students were invited at a time for “learning labs,” to help struggling students. For the last few weeks, though, staff have been calling students to invite them to return.
Students given priority include those who have struggled with attendance, have requirements with their individualized education program, or simply could benefit from having teachers in a room in front of them.
Around 200 students are expected back Tuesday, Wiemelt said. They will get additional instruction in the morning, followed by a normal online routine in the afternoon.
“It’s almost like we’re doubling up their services,” Wiemelt said.
Scheduling has been a headache, partially because teachers will be moving from room to room to meet the same students. Wiemelt said putting together the puzzle of in-person students has been difficult, but it hasn’t all been tedious.
“It has been very complicated, very time-consuming,” he said. “All of those things that we don’t normally have to plan for, we had to plan for. So, it’s just been a total shift in what we historically have done in school.
“The student in me has enjoyed the process of redoing school, playing around with innovative approaches, because we’ve been forced into it. So that’s been fun, but it’s been stressful. A lot of time and man hours have gone into this schedule.”