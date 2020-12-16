URBANA — Many Urbana elementary students will return to in-person learning Jan. 19, according to the district’s tentative plan discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Each classroom will be generally limited to 10 students maximum, and those watching on Zoom will follow along during the same window from 8:30 to 11 a.m., superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said.
Administration officials and staff members “felt like it was worth trying it to see if we could have the same level of learning and the same impact as the all-remote (model), and we’ll see how it goes,” she said.
Families who want to remain fully remote should notify the district by Jan. 4 via a survey and fill out a form. If more than 10 students in a class wish to return to in-person learning, the district will choose which ones are able to based on need, Ivory-Tatum said. A small number of classrooms can accommodate more than 10, she added.
Staff will return to buildings Jan. 11, the second week of the third quarter, and students will return a week later, a day after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Ivory-Tatum said the district looked at a schedule similar to Champaign’s in-person schedule that was used for a few weeks during the second quarter, in which teachers instruct in-person students half of the day and remote students the other half, and decided it simply wasn’t sustainable.
“What our teachers found is that requires double, almost triple planning,” Ivory-Tatum said. “The teachers would not be available during some of the asynchronous time, like office hours. There’s some assessment work; all of their grade-level and collaboration meetings happen in the afternoon.”
The district also announced it was chosen to take part in a pilot program for Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen tests, which produces results in 15 minutes. They will be free, with the understanding that the results will be reported to the state. The district will screen staff once a week, and students will also be able to be tested.
The rapid test is the same one the Mahomet-Seymour district acquired for its staff and students.
Ivory-Tatum said the district is working on making PCR tests, which have a higher rate of certainty, available for symptomatic staff, which Champaign’s Unit 4 has used throughout most of the third quarter.