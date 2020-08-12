URBANA — The Urbana school district will move to fully remote learning for at least the entire first quarter instead of just the first two weeks of school, which was the plan the district announced last week.
In the midst of a sustained spike in COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced the new plan at Tuesday’s board meeting, and the board passed the resolution.
“Our community did so well for so long” in containing the virus, Ivory-Tatum said, “which is one of the reasons we were planning all summer that we would have some in-person time with students, even if it was just a small amount, to get them acclimated to a remote-learning environment at the beginning of the year. Those numbers have changed, and our situation in Champaign County has changed very quickly.”
Before the meeting, Urbana Education Association President Alicia Trezise said she hoped the remote-learning plan would be extended to provide teachers time to plan along with peace of mind.
“I think our plan is an excellent plan,” Trezise said. “The Labor Day date, a lot of my union membership and a lot of parents are stressing that they would like to see it extended and get that consistent message.
“It relieves the anxiety of rushing into, ‘I’ve got to be really on point for remote and then I’ve got to be ready for hybrid.’ It gives them the chance to be really prepared for quality remote learning.”
Ivory-Tatum said the district is working to provide Chromebooks for all students and to help families sign up for free or low-cost internet. It will also use eight buses as hot spots.
She also said that the middle and high school will open some large common spaces.
Substitute teachers and others will likely staff those spaces, though Ivory-Tatum said their number will be limited to allow the maximum amount of space for students.
“If we can’t have our regular school environment because of the risk … we can have 30 or 40 students spread out in a huge space like this,” Ivory-Tatum said. “I think we can do this safely.”
Ivory-Tatum said last week that while teachers would “work their butts off,” remote learning would be hard. Board member John Dimit echoed her concerns Tuesday.
“My biggest fear is that what little progress we made toward closing the achievement gap is going to evaporate very rapidly without support to the students that need it, so I appreciate this opportunity that we’re providing to at least catch some of the needs,” he said.
“I don’t think we’ll catch all of the needs.
“I think we already, from experience, know that about 20 percent of our students kind of checked out last March and have been checked out. We hope we can get them to check back in this fall. That’s my biggest worry.”
Ivory-Tatum responded that teachers would set virtual meetings with students on Aug. 24 and 25, which were originally set to be the first two days of school.
While the district is now able to plan for nine weeks of remote learning, she admitted it wouldn’t be perfect, especially in the beginning.
“This year is going to be a year like no other we’ve ever had in terms of how differently we’re going to have to do things,” Ivory-Tatum said. “It’s causing us to be more patient and flexible and understanding of one another, but as we said to the new teachers, we’re banding together for a reason, and we’ll get through this. That’s the way to get through this — together.”