CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 vaccinations will get underway next week for K-12 teachers and staff members at Champaign County schools doing in-person instruction and licensed day care centers.
Unlike the vaccination clinics that have been held to date, though, these vaccinations will be given at multiple locations rather than just two, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Most people education sector employees to be eligible next week will get links from their employers to sign up, public health Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Those working in education with underlying health conditions will have first priority for the available vaccine doses.
Champaign and Urbana schools will have on-site clinics for their employees. Those employees will each get a registration link from their schools to schedule a vaccination, according to public health.
In-person student teachers can also receive a vaccination from the school where they’re teaching.
More vaccination sites for education and daycare staffs:
— Feb. 3-4 at Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul, by appointment only, to serve employees from licensed day care centers and K-12 schools including Rantoul city schools and Rantoul Township High School and the surrounding communities.
To register: www.signupgenius.com/go/RantoulCOVIDVaccine orcall 217-892-6844.
To ask questions: Send an email to: vaccinations@myrantoul.com.
— Former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign, by appointment only for all other Champaign County licensed daycare center staffs and K-12 employees. Registration for this site will start at 7 a.m. Saturday. Call 217-902-6100.
Pryde said vaccinations will also be going on next week at the I Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, for some education sector employees. The employees to be vaccinated there will get links to register for times.
Older adults 65 and up in Champaign County who missed being vaccinated at previous vaccination clinics can call the public health district at 239-7877 to be placed on a waiting list for vaccinations as vaccine becomes available.
Meanwhile, four area counties have school vaccinations well under way or completed.
In Vermilion County, some teachers were vaccinated Thursday and others will be the focus of vaccination clinics next week, according to county health department Administrator Doug Toole.
Ford County, which is partnering with Gibson Area Hospital on vaccinations, started vaccinating teachers this past week.
Those remaining will be vaccinated next week along with some of the other categories in group 1B, which includes many with frontline essential workers, Ford County Health Department Administrator Laha Sample said.
DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said vaccinations were done at all Piatt County schools last week, and at Clinton schools Friday.
In Douglas County, staffs from two schools have already been vaccinated, according to Douglas County Health Department Administrator Amanda Minor.
Next week, she said, the county will continue vaccinating older adults 65 and up. Staffs at two other schools will be worked in as vaccine is available.
Douglas County is getting only about 300 vaccine doses a week, Minor said.
With about 4,000 county residents who are 65 and older plus teachers and other frontline workers to vaccinate in the current priority group, Minor said the health department is getting to everyone as quickly as possible and she is asking the community to be patient.