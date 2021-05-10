CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents and younger teens could potentially become available starting Thursday, a public health official said.
That is contingent on several steps falling into place in upcoming days — the Food and Drug Administration approving emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youths 12-15, the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (set to meet Wednesday) voting to recommend the vaccine for that age group and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accepting the recommendation.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is planning for the potential of those approvals being lined up by Wednesday night, according to its Administrator Julie Pryde.
As soon as approvals are in place, she said, “we are ready to go.”
Where can parents take their kids for the vaccine when it becomes available to ages 12 and up?
Pretty much anywhere — school clinics, drugstores and public vaccine clinics, Pryde said.
Mahomet-Seymour School District Superintendent Lindsey Hall said parents in that district were advised to go ahead and sign up their kids who are 12 and older for a vaccine clinic being held Friday at Mahomet-Seymour High School. That was with the understanding that being able to vaccinate youths 12-15 may be authorized by then, she said.
If not, Hall said, the school vaccine clinic would continue to be for those 16 and older.
Champaign school district spokeswoman Stacey Moore said the district plans to offer second-dose shots May 24 to teens 16 and older who got their first shots through the school district.
“We are currently contemplating vaccinations for the 12-15 age group pending official approval,” she said.
Carle Health spokesman Kaleb Miller said Carle is waiting to schedule vaccine appointments for the 12-15 age group until getting the go-ahead.
On March 31, Pfizer-BioNTech announced that a Phase 3 trial of 2,260 adolescents ages 12-15 demonstrated the vaccine was 100 percent effective for that age group and was well-tolerated.
Pryde advised parents not to delay getting their kids 12 and up vaccinated as soon as they can, in the event that their kids will need to be caught up on other vaccinations for school. There must be a two-week gap between any COVID-19 shot and another vaccine.
Another reason not to delay, she said, is that Illinois may be completely reopening — ending all capacity restrictions in public places — as soon as June 11, and those still unvaccinated will continue to be at risk.
“Things are going to open up,” she said. “If you are not vaccinated, you are no safer than you were before.”