SATURDAY'S CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Champaign County active cases down by 416 in 2 weeks; Region 6 hospitalizations at lowest point in 218 days
SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: In Champaign County, 29.7% of eligible adults have received first dose, 20.9% fully vaccinated
Vermilion County's pandemic death toll rose by a dozen Saturday, when the health department reported 12 lives lost over the past 10 weeks.
"Our sympathies go out to their families and friends. We have lost a total of 118 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths since this pandemic began," county health Administrator Doug Toole wrote in a Saturday email.
The deaths involved residents ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s:
- Two women in their 90s
- Four men and two women in their 80s
- Two women and one man in their 70s
- One man in his 60s
Saturday's announcement was unusual — throughout the pandemic, both area counties and the Illinois Department of Public Health have reported individual coronavirus-related deaths within a day or two. (In recent weeks, while taking on the added duties of vaccinating residents, the Vermilion County Health Department has scaled back on the frequency of updates — from daily to a few times a week).
IDPH listed Vermilion County as having 129 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, adding one — a woman in her 80s — to its daily report. In all, IDPH on Saturday added 50 new deaths to a statewide total that now stands at 20,750.
Also Saturday, Vermilion reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total to 8,533. With 83 residents being released from isolation, the county's active case count is 222.
Five county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
How Saturday's new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- Two in their 70s
- Five in their 60s
- Four in their 50s
- One in their 40s
- Two in their 30s
- Five in their 20
- Six teens