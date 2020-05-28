URBANA — Walk your dog or take a nap with your cat next month, and you can help raise money for the Champaign County Humane Society.
The organization’s annual Mutt Strut fundraiser is not only going virtual but being expanded to include cats.
The Mutt Strut and Cat Nap challenge will run from Monday through June 30.
Dog owners can take part by walking their dogs from home or around their neighborhoods and cats and cat owners can take naps.
“When we decided to go virtual, we thought, why should dogs have all the fun?” said Humane Society Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn. “Cats might want to help the cause while doing what they do best, too — napping, on the sofa, preferably in a ray of afternoon sunshine.”
To set up an individual fundraising campaign or donate to a pet, go to givebutter.com/muttnap.
Proceeds will help support homeless pets.
Prizes will be awarded to winners, starting with an event T-shirt and pet-friendly goodie bag for anyone who raises $50. Grand prizes will feature photos of the winning cat and winning dog on Triptych Brewery’s Fall Brew labels.