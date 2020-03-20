By early Thursday evening, Will Kyles had made 22 stops in the area. With more planned in Rantoul.
The assistant pastor at Champaign’s Berean Covenant Church delivered a grocery cart full of supplies to seniors.
Each package included disinfecting wipes, Lysol, bleach and paper towels, all items to help deal with the coronavirus.
“It’s a time of need,” said Kyles, also a member of the Champaign City Council. “As a church, we just want to come together and serve people. It’s not much, but we’re going to serve at least 20 families.”
Pastor Willie Comer encouraged the support.
“That’s really what it’s all about, just showing love,” Kyles said. “Everything helps, right?”
Kyles has seen other do-gooders in the area. A nearby church was handing out snacks.
“These acts of kindness are starting to spread,” he said. “God is using us as a kingdom to do kingdom work. I think we’re going to continue to see a movement.”
Part of that includes the people around us.
“What I’m starting to see: Families are spending more time together,” he said.
In the face of crisis, he remains optimistic.
“One of the great things about America in general is our blessed ability to pull together in difficult times,” Kyles said. “Sometimes, it takes us a little while to get there.”
* * *
Next Tuesday’s Food for Seniors program at Grace Lutheran Church is on — with some coronavirus-related changes.
“We’re doing well,” said Robbie Edwards, coordinator of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. “We’re taking every precaution for everything. I’ve never washed my hands so much in my life, but that’s OK.”
Normally, there are about 30 volunteers at the church. That’s being cut back considerably.
“Everybody’s on board,” Edwards said.
The group will deliver groceries to 188 people.
“It’s so important that we get this out next week,” Edwards said.
Edwards and Richard Nohmer will arrive just before 7 a.m. and wash off the tables. Shortly thereafter, a truck from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will arrive. Other volunteers will help, but no more than 10 at a time.
“We are calling every single client to explain we can’t bring the groceries into the house,” he said.
All the volunteers are senior citizens, helping other seniors. Edwards phoned them in advance with five questions:
1. Have you been out of the country in the last four weeks?
2. Have you been near somebody who has been out of the country in the last four weeks?
3. Have you had any respiratory or flu symptoms in the past two weeks?
4. Have you been near anybody who had the flu or respiratory problems?
5. Do you have a fever?
“In this case, we not only have to keep the clients safe, we’ve got to keep the volunteers safe,” he said.
Tuesday’s delivery will include a canned ham.
If you have questions or want to help, call Edwards at 217-359-6500.
* * *
Champaign Rotary is adapting to life with COVID-19.
After canceling last week’s luncheon, the chapter will hold a virtual meeting on Monday via Zoom.
President Janet Nelson sent an email to members Thursday.
“We’re not anticipating it being a long meeting, but we think it will be really helpful,” Nelson said.
Champaign Rotary has members aged 25 to 90. Fifty percent of its membership is over age 60.
“Pillars of the community, who are used to being the ones that are volunteering,” Nelson said.
After talking with C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde, who recommends those 60 and older stay home, Nelson changed the format.
The Rotary board is calling all 150 members to make sure they are able to join the meeting and keep them engaged.
“It’s especially important with the weather so gloomy,” Nelson said.