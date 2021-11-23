CHAMPAIGN — Anyone who still needs a COVID-19 booster shot before Thanksgiving can get one until 4 p.m. today at the walk-in clinic at the I Hotel and Conference Center.
Enter at the conference center door at 111 S. Mary’s Road, C.
Anyone who is 18 and older and at least six months past their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months past their one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot is eligible.
The next opportunities to get a booster shot at this walk-in location will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2.