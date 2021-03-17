DANVILLE — Same-day and limited walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccine are available at the Village Mall in Danville until available doses are gone, Carle Health announced.
Appointments are available from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. through Thursday and are open to anyone who lives or works in Vermilion County and is currently eligible for vaccine.
Patients can walk in and request a vaccination or schedule a time at MyCarle.com or by calling 217-902-6100.
As of Wednesday, 18.1 percent of Vermilion County residents had received their first vaccine dose and 10.8 percent were fully vaccinated.
Help arrived Monday in the form of National Guard members, who'll staff two vaccination clinics in Danville.