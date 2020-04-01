CHAMPAIGN — Walmart is sending masks, gloves and infrared thermometers to all its stores for its employees to use, the retailer announced Tuesday.
Walmart will begin taking the temperature of all employees when they report to work, and is asking anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher to stay home.
It may take up to three weeks for the thermometers to arrive, Walmart said, and one to two weeks for the masks to arrive.
The masks and gloves won’t be mandatory, but any employee who wants to use them can.
Walmart is also asking employees to wash their hands for 20 seconds and to stay 6 feet apart from each other.