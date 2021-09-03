CHAMPAIGN — As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the country, contact tracers are once again in hot demand again.
As of Thursday, the online job site Indeed had 102 openings for contact tracers at public health departments, schools and health systems in Illinois, many paying $15 to $20 an hour.
Considered to be one of the key tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, contact tracing identifies and contacts people who have been in close contact with those who have tested positive.
Not everyone who has been in close contact with a positive case is asked to quarantine — just those who haven’t been vaccinated and/or have developed symptoms of COVID-19, said Candi Crause, operation section chief for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s COVID-19 response.
The health district — which on Thursday was monitoring 824 close contacts of positive cases in quarantine in Champaign County — has been keeping up with contact tracing when new cases are in the range of 100 to 150 a day, Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said.
The health district retained as many of its contact tracers as it could when cases began to diminish in the spring and early summer, but as they have started to rise again, more contact tracers have been needed, Vaid said. A few more were hired last week, and hiring is ongoing, he said.
But in the midst of a worker shortage, public health departments looking for contact tracers are competing with other employers in need of workers, Vaid said.
“Everywhere, there are not enough people interested in doing this,” he said.
Also looking for more contact tracers is the Vermilion County Health Department.
It had reduced its contact-tracing staff to a few people when new cases were diminishing, but a couple of weeks later, it started calling some of them back to work, Administrator Doug Toole said.
There are currently a few part-time contact tracers working during the day in Vermilion County and a few others in the evenings — and they’re not entirely able to keep up, he said.
The state’s contact-tracing surge-capacity call center picks up some of Vermilion County’s leftover contact-tracing calls from day to day, he said.
However, Toole added, “they’re also swamped, so it’s not always a consistent thing.”
The Douglas County Health Department is currently keeping up with its own contact tracing, Administrator Amanda Minor said.
“Our cases are increasing, but we’ve pulled some people back that we let go, and they were gracious enough to come back,” she said.
Contact tracing for COVID-19 cases in schools is being done in cooperation with those schools, officials at all three public-health agencies said.
Vaid said school staffs are in the best position to know the close contacts of a student who tests positive, and school officials are notifying the families — with follow-up done by the health district.
In Champaign County, not all close contacts of students who have tested positive are placed in quarantine, Vaid said. As long as students considered to be close contacts have been wearing masks correctly, they can continue coming to school if they undergo COVID-19 testing on a regular basis, he said.
Schools in the best position to handle close contacts this way are those that lined up testing in advance of the school year, Vaid said.
Urbana school district spokeswoman Katherine Tellez said her district is offering on-site testing at many of its buildings and is contacting students’ parents or guardians if there is a positive case.
“We also work with C-UPHD on contract tracing outside of our buildings,” she said. “Starting this year, Urbana has a COVID liaison that assists with these tasks.”
St. Joseph-Ogden Superintendent Brian Brooks said high school Principal Gary Page is basically doing the contact tracing there, reporting information to the health district and working with it as needed.
Minor said schools in her county are helping largely by providing names, coordinating with the health department and monitoring to make sure students who need to be home from school don’t come back to class until they are allowed to.
“It’s such a group effort, and it needs to be such a group effort,” she said.