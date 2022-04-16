CHAMPAIGN — Even before state health officials reclassified the COVID-19 transmission level in Champaign County from low to medium Friday, University of Illinois researchers had found a big increase of the virus in wastewater testing.
Thanh (Helen) Nguyen, who has been testing wastewater collected at the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District treatment plant and at collection points in three smaller communities, said a big increase in the “stealth” omicron BA.2 subvariant was detected this week in Champaign-Urbana wastewater.
The levels were still too low to measure in samples collected from septic systems at three unidentified rural schools in Champaign County, she said.
Testing sewer water for COVID-19 can deliver an advance warning about the current transmission level that doesn’t yet show up in patient testing, because the virus is shed in the fecal waste of both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.
Testing the wastewater from schools is thought to give a good indication of how fast the virus is spreading in those communities, Nguyen said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health elevated Champaign County’s level of transmission Friday from low to medium after cases rose steadily all week. It was the only one of the state’s 102 counties to be listed above low, even after four counties in the southern area of the state had been listed as high.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said the actual number of cases across the state may be three to four times higher than what is turning up in testing, since testing availability has become more limited and people don’t report the results of tests they do at home.
“So we do not have a true idea,” he said.
While the transmission level wasn’t raised neighboring counties, Vaid said Champaign County continues to have a higher level of access to SHIELD saliva testing than is available elsewhere.
Nguyen, a professor in civil and environmental engineering at the UI, has been leading research into wastewater testing for COVID-19 since last year. The research was paused for a time in December but resumed Jan. 1, she said.
Right after spring-break week, Nguyen said, testing began picking up low levels of the virus again — and that remained stable for a few weeks.
But from last week to this week, a big increase was detected for Champaign-Urbana, specifically for the BA.2 variant, she said.
That tells her transmission in the community is higher than human testing has picked up, and with Easter weekend family visits coming up, she’s concerned about more potential spread.
As of Friday, Champaign County had 854 active cases. Most of them, 768, were in Champaign-Urbana, especially in central areas of the two cities, according to the health district.
Vaid said it’s time for the elderly, those who are unvaccinated and those with underlying health conditions to resume wearing face masks again when they’re indoors.
Only about half of Champaign County residents eligible for first booster shots have gotten them, he said.
“If you are eligible to get the booster and you are waiting, this is the time to get it,” he said.
A second booster shot for adults 50 and older and those with certain health conditions has also been authorized, and has been made available through the health district, Carle and Christie Clinic physician offices and some drugstores.
OSF HealthCare is making first booster shots available in the area but isn’t yet offering second boosters, according to spokesman Tim Ditman.
Illinois recently changed how it measures COVID-19 at the state and individual community levels to match federal guidelines. Communities are now being classified as low, medium or high transmission levels based on the past seven days’ worth of data for the number of new cases per 100,000 people, new hospital admissions per 100,000 people and percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.