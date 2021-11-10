CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is once again seeing an increase in campus coronavirus cases, a week and a half before students return to their families for fall break.
A member of the university’s COVID-19 response team believes the recent surge has seen its peak, but the next 10 days will be critical for controlling the spread.
In the last 14 days of testing data, up to Monday, Nov. 8, 291 new cases were detected after 30,500 tests. In the two weeks before that: 44 cases from 29,000 tests.
“We are now hopefully turning the corner,” said Professor Ahmed Elbanna, a chief modeler on the UI SHIELD team.
“I think we need to wait a couple of days to make sure that this trend is over.”
The university’s seven-day positivity rate on Monday, at 1.29 percent, is the highest it’s ever been, though on a significantly lower testing volume than its last peak, and with many vaccinated individuals no longer testing.
Campus reached a 1.25 percent seven-day positivity rate on Sept. 4, 2020, after 71,000 tests.
This week, 17,000 tests were conducted on campus.
However, 28 housing locations on and around campus are currently classified as outbreak sites, according to university spokesperson Robin Kaler.
The university’s new targeted testing method for these locations is coming to the forefront.
If two or more residents in any building test positive for COVID-19 in the span of three days, or three or more residents test positive in a week, all building occupants must test every other day until cases decrease, regardless of their vaccination statuses.
Nineteen of these locations are non-university residential areas, like apartments and houses, while seven are university residence halls, one is in private-certified housing and one is a fraternity or sorority.
Last year, when midterms finished and the weather got colder, campus cases went up in early November.
In 2021, the campus population at the University of Illinois is again seeing a marked increase in new infections.
So why, with a now 95 percent-vaccinated student body, is this increase happening again this year?
Students appear to be socializing more — a lot more.
“Social activities around Halloween time this year, are much, much higher than last year,” Elbanna said.
“People are vaccinated, they’re eager to return back to normal, and there are far less restrictions than last year, in terms of size of gatherings and restrictions on bars and parties. This year we don’t have any of that.”
Among 230 cases detected among UI students, faculty and staff in November, 177 have been breakthrough cases.
Which is to be expected, since 94 percent of the campus population is fully vaccinated.
Widespread vaccination is still a powerful protective tool against potential infection, transmission and adverse effects of COVID-19.
Campus data has borne that out.
The highly contagious delta variant has a reproductive number of around six to seven, according to recent research.
Which means in a totally naïve, unmitigated population, the average infected individual would pass the virus on to about six additional people.
The original “alpha” strain of COVID-19 had a reproductive number of two to three.
This semester, in the first couple weeks of student return, breakthrough cases among vaccinated students grew at a rate roughly consistent with a 1.45 reproductive number, Elbanna said, indicating a 70 to 75 percent reduction in transmission thanks to vaccination, from his team’s analysis.
Even with that powerful measure in place, infection “pressure” may still break through in vaccinated individuals, if the virus is given enough attempts.
“Vaccines from our own data seem to protect against infection and transmission a significant amount, but if you keep taking your chances, eventually you will get infected,” Elbanna said.
The culprits of super-spreader events are the same they’ve always been — crowded, indoor activities with poor ventilation and high excitement. Think bars, weddings, basement parties, especially with colder weather forcing gatherings indoors, Elbanna said.
So with indoor sporting events making their returns this season, in State Farm Center and other arenas, Elbanna encouraged caution.
The Illinois Fighting Illini wrestling team withdrew from a tournament in North Carolina, set for this Sunday, “due to COVID-19 issues within the Illinois program,” athletics announced on Tuesday.
This is the first time an Illini team has canceled an event from internal COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s not a zero-risk event, we know with sports, emotions get high, people yell,” Elbanna said.
“When you shout or yell or laugh without a mask in particular, there are a lot of droplets and aerosols that come out of the mouth.”
Quality masks — with multiple layers or an N-95 designation — can cut the probability of infection and transmission by 90 percent, Elbanna said.
The university has 39 residence hall spaces and 68 Illini Union rooms set aside for student quarantine and isolation, Kaler said.
Twenty-six students are isolating in residence hall spaces, while four are isolating and one is quarantining in Illini Union spaces.
The UI recommended students who attended Halloween events to test before and after the holiday.
In the upcoming weeks, voluntary testing before and after travel could help prevent a winter wave, Elbanna said.
Fall break begins on Saturday, Nov. 20, this year.
“What we do shapes the epidemic,” he said.
“Students and everyone traveling should test before travel to protect their loved ones and test after coming back from travel to collectively protect each other.”