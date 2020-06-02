CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County could be poised for a big setback in the war on COVID-19.
That is, lots of new cases spread among protesters who crowded together without wearing masks on Monday and this past weekend.
“Public health all over the country, we’re holding our breath,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Monday.
Public health officials were already wondering if they’d see an increase in cases as businesses began to reopen this past weekend, if people let down their guards too much, she said. Now, the protests and looting incidents Sunday will undoubtedly result in more infections.
The extent of new cases won’t be known until the incubation period for the virus passes, and that’s typically been three to five days, though it can take as long as two weeks, Pryde said.
“We don’t know what we’re up against in general,” she said. “All I can tell you is there are definitely going to be a lot more infections.”
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said the protest march in Danville seemed to be more organized, with consideration given to social distancing and mask-wearing.
“It didn’t seem like it got as heated as it did in other cities,” he said.
Whether there will be a further spread in Vermilion County as a result of the protest, he couldn’t say. But, he said, “I’m hoping not.”
There is a way to protest safely, Pryde said, but she knows it’s hard to do when new people continuously arrive and the crowd keeps filling in.
Those protesting need to both wear masks and maintain social distances of 6 feet or more. And whether you’re in a store shopping or in the midst of a protest, if someone gets too close to you, back away, Pryde said.
“Even if people wear masks, they still need to social distance,” she said. “The virus doesn’t care why you’re out there and what your cause is. It’s going to jump from person to person. That’s how it’s going to spread.”
Those who were at protests and those who took part in lootings Sunday are now being urged to monitor themselves for symptoms. And since many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, those who attended are also urged to get tested.
The free, state-sponsored drive-thru testing facility at the Market Place Mall parking lot off North Market Street was closed Monday but expected to reopen today, Pryde said.
She expects public health will need to further ramp up contact tracing, which will be complicated for those cases in which people were infected in the midst of a crowd and don’t know the people they were standing near.
For everyone else, Pryde said public health is continuing to advise what it has been. Assess the risk to yourself, the people you live with and the people you’ll be around before you go somewhere.
“If you don’t need to be out, don’t be,” she said.