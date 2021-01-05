More than 5,000 health care workers and long-term facility residents down, 172,760 Champaign County adults to go.
Nineteen days after Carle Dr. Uretz Oliphant became the first local resident to receive the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, much still remains unknown about the rollout countywide, statewide and nationwide.
But the process is underway, with 3.08 percent of Champaign County adults having received their initial injections as of Monday. Here are a few questions and answers about what comes next, courtesy DEB PRESSEY and JEFF D’ALESSIO.
The county is in the process of administering the vaccine to those in Tier 1A — long-term care residents and staff, EMS personnel, hospital-based staff, clinic facility staff, public health workers, home health personnel, pharmacists, dentists and other medical staff. Who’s in Tier 1B?
Next in line: critical workforce members, a group that includes firefighters, police, other first responders, National Guard for COVID-19 response, child care providers, congregate care facility staff, teachers and educational staff, state and county officials, correctional staff, postal service workers, food production/delivery/processing workers and transportation workers.
What about the 75-and-older population?
Whether adults 75 and older will get vaccinated as part of Tier 1B or after depends on vaccine shipments, says C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
Older adults will be alerted through public health, news media, health care partners, etc., and given a number to call to make appointments to be vaccinated. They’ll also be able to sign up for an appointment online.
Plans are to avoid having the older population wait in a line, according to Pryde.
How will you know when you can get the vaccine?
Watch for information on when and where that will be released through the news media, social media, employers and community partners such as the UI and local medical providers, Pryde advises.
Plans are in place for alerting the public at each stage in every way possible.
What’s the timeline?
TBD. The schedule — here and all across America — remains based on vaccine deliveries, though officials have advised that it’ll likely be springtime before the vaccine is widely available.
Champaign County received 970 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning, with another shipment of Moderna’s expected later in the day.
“Every single thing we do is contingent on vaccine being delivered to our community,” Pryde says.