Checking in from the U.K. in Part 5 of our new UI alum-themed series: Gies College of Business grad COLLEEN KEOUGH WAGNER — or, as the award-winning novelist is known to her legion of fans, Rumer Haven. She told Editor Jeff D’Alessio what life’s like in locked-down London.
“When the apocalypse goes down, I don’t wanna be stuck on this little island.”
That’s what I’ve said countless times to my husband over the past several years, ever since I saw "Blackout" on TV — a 2013 docudrama exploring the events that could unfold if the U.K. lost electrical power. In this imagined scenario, it doesn’t take long for things to fall apart, and I’ve been freaked out by it ever since, concerned for the U.K.’s supply chain, our modern lack of survival skills, and the worst in human nature that a crisis can bring out. There’s also the fact that being an American thousands of miles away from my family, the thought of not being able to fly home to Chicago when I want to — need to — is a nightmare.
OK, so this isn’t the apocalypse, so I don’t need to beep Buffy. Yet. (If you don’t get that reference, might I recommend using your quarantine to watch “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”) We still have electricity and resources for our basic needs and beyond. But for many of us, I know this seems like the closest to Armageddon we’ve ever been, and all those post-apocalyptic shows we’ve binged for entertainment are feeling slightly more real now.
And they haven’t prepared us. Clearly they haven’t, or else toilet paper wouldn’t have been the first thing people ran out for — yeah, that happened over here, too; panic-buying knows no borders. Classic rookie mistake. But we’ll learn. I hope. We have to. Life as we knew it has been flipped on its head, and we’re now living a new normal for an indefinite amount of time. It’s scary not knowing what the next week or even day might look like.
But here in London, from inside my little flat, I can at least report that my husband, Ryan (a fellow UI alum), and I are doing OK. As a freelance fiction editor and writer who works from home, my day-to-day life honestly hasn’t changed that much. The biggest adjustment has probably been my husband working from home as well, and that’s been OK, too. We only had the one office space, though, which he’s now converted into his war room in our spare bedroom. I, meanwhile, have set up shop in our living room, right up against the edge of our kitchen — because that’s pretty much all the space our small two-bedroom London flat can afford. But again, we’re OK. Just rolling with the punches and keeping faith and in good humor.
Outside of this little flat, the streets are quiet and filled mostly with delivery vans. Those are operating as usual, but, as in the States, stores here are overwhelmed with demand. A couple of weeks ago, we managed a grocery delivery with a one-week wait; by the time it arrived, the wait time had increased to over a month, so they’ve had to pause new orders. We understand this is the way it will be for a while and that we’re not the most vulnerable who need to rely on such service. So, while we keep our outings to a strict minimum, we do still pop out to the store when necessary and of course keep ourselves distanced from others, as is everyone’s experience right now.
My husband is an ultramarathoner who’s had several international races canceled (our travel plans right along with them), but we’re allotted one outdoor exercise per day, so he still goes out for long runs locally. I likewise still stroll through my favorite London location — Brompton Cemetery — listening to my usual podcasts. The outdoor experience has become more awkward (if not perilous), though, as those city sidewalks and park paths never seem wide enough. The second we set foot outside our unit door, we’re in communal space, so needless to say, we are very, very envious of those who have standalone houses and private yards to roam in. Even just a car to drive around in sounds splendid, but we don’t have U.K. driver’s licenses so have never owned a vehicle here; we haven’t needed to, as the public transport is excellent but of course one more thing that we avoid now.
The U.K. government has taken this virus very seriously from the outset, and yet it was among the slowest to roll out its mandates. I believe the idea was to gradually ease us into our lifestyle changes so that we wouldn’t go into it all enthused and willing to sacrifice just for that energy to peter out before we really need it for the peak. They trusted people would follow the recommendations without them having to become requirements.
But crowds at parks and beaches during some beautiful (rare!) sunny days finally led to the big clampdown, closing nonessential stores, prohibiting gatherings and requiring us to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go to work, receive medical attention, care for someone vulnerable, or for food, medicine and exercise.
Even with these restrictions, we count ourselves lucky to have gotten out of Italy in time at the beginning of February. We’d gone to the Dolomites for a ski holiday with friends, who all live in northern Italy and have now been on lockdown weeks ahead of us. Receiving their updates and seeing them persevere with positive attitudes, though, has been heartening as we now follow suit. It was also tremendously moving to experience the “Clap for Carers” that took place all over the U.K. at 8 p.m. March 26. Just when the streets have become eerily empty, there everyone was, cheering from their windows and doorways for the healthcare professionals on the front line of this.
I am not one for social media nor having my phone adhered to my hand, but now that the internet is the safest way to stay connected with the outside world, I have never been more grateful for all the messaging and conferencing apps I’m relying on more and more each day. In an unexpected way, I’m also realizing now how on the flipside of this crisis is great opportunity — something a lot (most? All?) of us have really needed: to slow down and be more discerning in what and who we choose to spend our time on. And in thinking of those who are suffering the most right now, whether physically or financially, I just pray that every one of us continues to recognize our blessings where we can find them and discover ways to help each other out even under these circumstances. Because even though a crisis can bring out our worst, it can bring out our best, too.
I’d be remiss not to admit, though, that I’m absolutely gutted to be separated from my family right now. My aging parents already have serious health issues to contend with. I know I couldn’t physically be with them right now even if I still lived in the Chicago suburbs, and I have peace of mind knowing the rest of my immediate family is near them. Yet I think of the last hugs I gave my mom and dad at O’Hare International Airport after Christmas, and I can’t handle the idea of not knowing when we’ll be able to do that again. My husband, too, has parents recovering from recent surgeries, and he was due to visit the States soon. We also have our siblings, nieces and nephews, and close friends to worry about and miss from afar.
Living abroad and keeping tabs on two countries has always been challenging; this only intensifies that. I, at least, always had the flexibility to go back and forth as often and for as long as I wanted. I couldn’t be more grateful for that opportunity, and I didn’t need a global pandemic to appreciate it. What I have come to appreciate more is that my husband and I are family, too, and we’re blessed to have each other through all this.
We’re keeping calm and carrying on, as the U.K. has done before. We’re following all the precautions and just taking it day by day. And we’re (I’m) binge-watching "Buffy" for the millionth time.
No matter what, we know we’re connected to everyone in spirit — and online! — so even in isolation, we are not alone.