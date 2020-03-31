Responding to a crisis of unthinkable proportions is nothing new for Japan, says 1994 UI journalism grad MARTIN FACKLER, who co-led the Pulitzer-finalist New York Times team that investigated 2011’s Fukushima nuclear disaster. In Part 4 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s series of as-told-to stories from former Illini around the world, the former Tokyo correspondent for Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal describes life during a pandemic in the country he’s called home for 20 years.
“I’m in Tokyo, where there was an early scare about the coronavirus spreading from a cruise ship that had suffered an outbreak. Japan seemed to come out of that threat OK, which led to a wave of complacency.
“While New York was in full panic about a spiraling infection rate and the need for social distancing, the parks in Tokyo had been filled with groups gathered under the blossoming cherry trees for the annual spring ritual of ‘hanami,’ or flower viewing. But with the postponement of the Summer Olympics until next year, Tokyo is finally starting to take the threat more seriously, leading to the closing of parks and temples last weekend to flower viewers.
“There is a whiff of panic in the air, which manifests itself in spontaneous runs on household necessities like toilet paper and tissue paper, which seem to be in chronically low supply.
“At the same time, Japan has a history of overcoming sudden natural disasters, and folks here got used to protecting themselves from invisible toxic threats during the Fukushima nuclear disaster nine years ago, so Japan remains fundamentally resilient and flexible.
“Rather, the news reports from the U.S. have me more worried about how brittle society seems to be back home. I think we have entered an era where we need to rethink our focus on shareholder returns and shaving pennies via just-in-time-delivery, and instead build a society that is more durable and resistant to setbacks and disasters.”